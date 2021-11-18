The Friends of Cumberland Mountain State Park are again seeking donations to provide a year of food and supplies for the four raptors at the aviary. These birds are either wounded or imprinted on humans and cannot be returned to the wild. The park has not been able to conduct some of their usual fundraisers due to COVID-19 issues. Staff members are starting a campaign this month to raise the $5,000 it takes to feed the three owls and one hawk.
Park visitors enjoy visiting the aviary and attending bird showings at the park during the summer. The birds are taken to local schools and such for education about the place raptors have in natures plan. The park has Henson the red-tailed hawk, Bobble the screech owl, Petrie the barn owl and Chompers the great horned owl. People are always so happy to see a live bird up close!
Generous bird lovers donated the needed amount plus some last year so park staff hope they will again donate to this worthy cause. The park is waiting for approval from the state of the design in order to move forward on building an extension to the aviary, adding two flight cages and an amphitheater. Staff will offer a bird showing for donors with picture taking of the birds when that is completed or by next spring they will go ahead and have it at the recreation hall. The park apologizes to last year’s donors that could not do that this year due to COVID restrictions.
Donations can be made through PayPal to Friends.cmsp@gmail.com or mail to P.O. Box 3021, Crossville, TN 38557, or drop it off in the donation box at the park office, 24 Office Dr., Crossville.
