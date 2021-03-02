A young mother is in Vanderbilt this week with her newborn daughter, delivered Feb. 23 via an emergency C-section at just 28 weeks.
Bailey Myers welcomed Jesse Jo — JJ — who weighed just 2 pounds 14 ounces. By Thursday, the baby was breathing on her own and was able to be held by her mother.
Bailey and her fiancé, Jason Scholl, had just learned they were expecting last fall days before Scholl was killed in a car accident in Pleasant Hill.
While Bailey is in Nashville with her daughter, her 2-year-old child is being cared for by family in Cumberland County. She is unable to work while she stays in Nashville with baby JJ.
Friends and family have set up an account at One Bank of Tennessee for donations to help Bailey and her family in the weeks and months ahead. A GoFundMe has also been launched titled “Help Bailey and baby JJ.”
