Cumberland County 4-H has had an exciting year. Students worked on communication and presentation skills. Strong school/teacher support as well as parent involvement is the key to a successful 4-H program.
Achievements:
830 demonstrations countywide
1209 speeches countywide
663 poster countywide
163 students at various judging events including horse, poultry, swine, beef, sheep and goat.
158 students involved in shooting sports
