Cumberland County 4-H has had an exciting year. Students worked on communication and presentation skills. Strong school/teacher support as well as parent involvement is the key to a successful 4-H program. 

Achievements:

830 demonstrations countywide

1209 speeches countywide

663 poster countywide

163 students at various judging events including horse, poultry, swine, beef, sheep and goat.

158 students involved in shooting sports

 

Tags

Recommended for you