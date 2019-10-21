Come join us Oct. 25 for a day full of activities. At 9:30 a.m., we will have breakfast with Cumberland Medical Center. At 10:30, we will have bingo with sponsor ExacCare. Hand and Foot will be held at noon.
ExacCare will administer flu vaccines at Fair Park Senior Center at 10 a.m. Oct. 25. Come meet their friendly staff and get your flu shot. If you have any questions feel free to contact Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416.
We will have our terrarium class Oct. 23. Each participant will complete their own terrarium to take home. All materials will be provided for a class of 20.
We do have a few spots open; to reserve your spot, please call 931-484-7416 for availability.
This class is made possible by our art sponsor Bilbrey Funeral Home.
Call Fair Park Senior Center for details on our November art class; spots fill up quickly.
Fair Park will have a new eight-week tai chi class designed specifically for arthritis and fall prevention.
The tai chi program is recommended by Centers for Disease Control and is designed for improving health and wellness. It is effective in preventing falls.
Numerous studies have shown tai chi improves muscular strength, flexibility, fitness, relieves pain and improves immunity and the quality of life. You can start and continue to progress to higher levels no matter your age or physical condition.
Tai chi can be learned from a standing or seated position.
Come join us from 9-10 a.m. each Wednesday and Thursday. Tai chi is easy to learn, relaxing, effective and safe. Classes are conducted by a certified instructor.
If you have been looking for an exercise class designed for aging adults, look no further. SilverSneakers promotes greater health engagement by providing members with strength training, aerobics, and flexibility designed specifically for seniors.
Our early bird class is at 8 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday with certified instructor Tim Houston. If your insurance does not cover the class, there is a $2 charge.
You’re invited to join us Oct. 30 for our annual Halloween party and costume contest. This is one you will not want to miss!
Breakfast will be served at 9:30 a.m., with entertainment, special activities, bingo, door prizes and plenty of tricks and treats to go around.
We will have three winners for our costume contest — funniest, scariest and overall best. Each winner will receive a gift basket.
We hope to see you all there!
