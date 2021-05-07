Students at Crab Orchard Elementary are always on the move. From an afternoon run club to classroom activities, the school has made wellness education a priority from pre-K through eighth grade.
“It’s just a way of life around here. Everybody’s involved,” said Cindy Miniard, the school’s PE teacher and sponsor of Fuel Up to Play 60.
The National Dairy Council, made up of 16 dairy alliance organizations including the Southeast Dairy Alliance that includes Tennessee, launched Fuel Up to Play 60 in 2009 in cooperation with the National Football League.
Their mission — to encourage youth to eat healthy and get active.
Thanks to funding from dairy farmer families in the southeast, schools could also apply for grants and students could have once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.
Miniard signed on to the program in 2011, and Crab Orchard Elementary hasn’t looked back.
After 10 years, Miniard said the program has brought a lot of resources to the school, like educational programs teachers can use and fun activities that help infuse physical activity in the school day. Southeast Dairy Alliance grants have helped purchase equipment the entire school can use, like soccer goals and flag football sets, a salad bar and a smoothie machine to expand healthy eating and dairy consumption.
“We get the whole school involved so they see why it’s important to make healthy eating choices and stay active,” Miniard said. “Hopefully they’re making healthy choices at home to have a healthy future.
“And, it’s fun.”
The Crab Orchard Run Club and Marathon Kids have seen students running and recording their miles all year long.
“Those kids are racking up miles,” Miniard said.
They’ve participated in virtual races and run on the trails at Cumberland Mountain State Park, but they’re looking forward to getting to visit area state parks again soon.
Teachers use Fuel Up to Play activities to help get students active throughout the school day.
There have been smoothie deliveries to classrooms to encourage kids to drink more milk.
Dress-up days are always a hit at Crab Orchard, with themes that encourage thinking about being active or eating well. In the lead up to the Super Bowl, kids dressed up for Influencer Day.
“We had Pat Summitt running around the school,” Miniard said. “Kids are very creative, so anything that can get them excited — they’re still learning, but learning can be fun.”
Younger students adopted three baby calves earlier in the year. They get to meet them virtually in the coming weeks. That meshed well with lessons on farming and where some of the healthy foods students need come from.
The Southeast Dairy Alliance has also provided Mess With Milk art kits for the school.
The school wellness team is an integral part of the school’s success, Miniard said. This team of 14 students encourage their peers to get active and eat healthy. They also come up with ideas for schoolwide events and activities to get everyone involved.
“These kids are learning leadership skills to create a healthy environment at our school,” Miniard said. “At first, it was a challenge. But as you do things over and over, it becomes a way of life. I think our school has thrived.”
The team helped encourage 10 classrooms to take part in the Southeast Dairy Alliance’s Milk Mustache contest in February. There were videos of the third grade cheering for the milk man when he delivered milk to the school. Eighth-grade classes worked out math problems on their paper milk mustaches. Other classes shared their milk mustaches as they enjoyed milk, chocolate milk and smoothies.
All that work paid off April 1 when T-Rac, mascot for the Tennessee Titans, paid the school a visit and Mayfield Dairy provided an ice cream party for the entire school.
“Everybody was involved. Even though they may have only been there a few minutes, it was a schoolwide celebration,” Miniard said.
When T-Rac visited, students showed off their dance moves with “Do the Moo Cow.” There was a relay race, and the older students and T-Rac teamed up for a game of flag football against their teachers.
“These kids are learning and having experiences they’re remember,” Miniard said.
Braden Thompson, a sixth-grade student, is part of the school’s wellness team. He’s also one of four Tennessee Fuel Up to Play 60 ambassadors — the result of a lot of work and effort in school and out.
“I love eating healthy. I love doing the activities and encouraging people in my school to eat better and be active,” Thompson said.
In addition to the wellness team, he’s a football player, a basketball player and a member of the Run Club.
Thompson was selected to attend the national Fuel Up to Play 60 summit in 2019, held in Cleveland, OH. There, students enjoyed playing flag football and meeting NFL players from the Cleveland Browns.
“We played flag football and ran an obstacle course with the players,” Thompson said.
“Our leader had plans for things we could do on the side, like walking or playing freeze tag.”
Thompson was supposed to attend the national summit in 2020, also. But the event was canceled due to COVID-19. He hopes to attend this year when it’s held in New York City.
Thompson earned his place as a state ambassador by collecting more than 60,000 points through Fuel Up to Play 60, completing challenges, taking quizzes and sharing what he learned with others.
“He’s going to be a great leader,” Miniard said of Thompson. “He really encourages his classmates and the younger kids. He’s really stepped up to be a leader at our school.”
Thompson was able to bring the fun back to Crab Orchard with grant funds to help enhance outdoor play areas with soccer goals and basketball goals and provide a second-chance breakfast cart.
This provides a healthy snack around mid-morning to students in younger grades and older grades, who have later lunch times.
“That’s something I’ve wanted for years,” Miniard said. “Now our kids have a chance to get a second-chance breakfast.”
Availability rotates during the week.
Thompson continues to work on more Fuel Up to Play and Southeast Dairy Alliance activities, like a video making a peanut butter and jelly smoothie for a Smoothie Blitz competition.
“It’s really good,” he said of his concoction made with milk, strawberries, peanut butter, frozen spinach, yogurt and a banana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.