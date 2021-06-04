The American Red Cross will be conducting a Blood Drive at the Library on Friday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: CrossvilleComm19.
Great New Books
Our Woman In Moscow by Beatriz Williams. In 1948, when Iris Digby disappears from her London home with her diplomat husband and two children, rumors abound: were they eliminated by Soviet intelligence, or did they defect? Four years later, after receiving a postcard from Iris, twin sister Ruth Macallister poses as the wife of a counterintelligence agent to travel to Moscow and whisk the Digbys from behind the Iron Curtain.
Golden Girl by Elin Hilderbrand. Entering the afterlife due to a hit and run accident, a successful author learns she can observe the earthly lives of her nearly grown children and is also permitted three “nudges” to alter the outcome of events.
Ridgeline by Michael Punke. In December 1866, tensions were rising in Wyoming, between the Native American tribes who had lived on the land for generations and the settlers who would destroy their home. Crazy Horse and his fellow Lakota hunters had been watching for months as Colonel Carrington and his army set up camp on one of the most crucial swaths of hunting ground in hundreds of miles, and began to build forts. More disconcertingly, the settlers had brought women and children, which meant they planned to stay. As the Lakota and neighboring tribes set forth with repeated attacks to discourage the settlers, Captain William J. Fetterman, anxious and arrogant, claimed that he could take offense and rid the area of Native American people with only a small army of 80 men. And he would--unless Crazy Horse could find a way to lure the army to their doom. A story of protection and betrayal, of courage, wit, and perseverance against unfathomable odds, Ridgeline grapples with essential questions about who owns land: those who are born on it, or those who would kill to claim it.
Unfinished Businessby J.A. Vance. Ali Reynolds’s personal life is in turmoil when two separate men show up on the scene: a serial killer and a former employee of her husband who has just been released from a sixteen-year prison sentence for murdering his girlfriend. With lives hanging in the balance, Ali must thread the needle between good and evil.
The Eagles Claw by Jeff Shaara. In this next installment of his Pacific War series, Shaara moves to Midway Island, site of the naval battle that changed the tide of the war. Like Pearl Harbor, the Midway story has been told many times, but Shaara’s zoom-lens approach, using first-person narration from the points of view of soldiers and sailors on both sides of the conflict, generals to noncoms, makes possible an exciting blend of big-picture strategy and intense human perspective. Shaara shows how battles are won by strategy, firepower, and courage, but also by paying attention to minutiae and, of course, by luck.
Stingy Schobel Says
Do you keep your disposable razor in the shower? If so, it’s time to start taking it out. The blades in your razor, when it’s kept in the shower, actually deteriorate due to moisture, not from shaving. Every time you use your razor, rinse it and dry it off with a towel, or blow a hairdryer over it until the blades are no longer wet. Doing this will help extend the life of your razor for up to one year.
Heating accounts for more than 34% of all annual utility usage, so it makes sense to make sure your heating system is in tiptop shape. One easy thing you can do now is to check your ductwork, making sure it’s as tight as possible and that there aren’t any leaks. You can fix leaks with simple high-quality duct tape, which can help reduce heating loss and improve your heating system’s efficiency by as much as 30%. It will also help deliver warmer air throughout your home, and that, combined with a programmable thermostat, will save money and keep you warm all winter long.
Library Laugh I
Why are pigs bad drivers? They hog the road.
Libraries = Information
Don’t get to comfortable continued: Walk Farther. From cars to escalators, we’ve eliminated physical activity from our lives. Adding back 150 weekly minutes of moderate activity—like gardening or a brisk walk — can reduce our risk of dying prematurely by 30 percent. Break your Routine. The human brain evolved to embrace daily routine because it’s safe and predictable. But doing and learning new things forces us to focus, effectively slowing down time and lowering our dementia risk.
Library Laugh II
Why do golfers wear two pair of socks? In case they get a hole in one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.