I have been a gardener since I was a child. My mother was an avid gardener and my grandmother’s perennial borders were astonishing. Gardening is clearly in my genes!
When we visited the farmer’s market when I was around four or five years old, I always came home with a “basket” of pansies. I’ve always loved their “faces” and still grow them 75 years later.
Every year I look forward to the arrival of my favorite garden catalogs. While I prefer to shop locally for the plants I grow, sometimes the broader selections in the top gardening catalogs make them the only option for the plants I want to grow.
First, a clarification in case you are new to gardening. Annuals are plants that come up, bloom for a season, set seed and die. Annuals are an invaluable part of any flower garden as they are often in bloom for months at a time. Some will come up the next year from the seed they have set. Others not so much. An example of a well-known annual is Sweet Alyssum. You can get plants at a local garden center in the spring or sow seeds if you have more patience.
Perennials, on the other hand, have a season of bloom, either spring, summer or fall. They are not usually in bloom for a whole summer. Also, they don’t die at the end of their blooming period.
They usually just continue as foliage plants or they go dormant until the next year. Perennials can last for many, many years and are the basis for any garden.
Bulbs are a whole other category of plant which in most cases bloom in the late winter or spring, and then go dormant, the foliage “ripening” to a sometimes not too attractive shade of yellow or brown which in turn feeds the bulbs for next year’s performance.
I have recently written about the perennial plant Geranium Rozanne. It was the winner of the Perennial of the Year award in 2008! However, it seems that local gardeners are not familiar with the perennial geraniums. Unfortunately, they are seldom available locally, so ordering from catalogs is the only option.
So here are some of my favorite sources for plants that usually can’t be found at the local garden centers:
White Flower Farm
P.O. Box 50
Litchfield, CT, 06759-0050
1-800-503-9624
I have been ordering from this catalog for as long as I can remember. They grow their own stock, and it will obviously be very cold hardy. They are excellent plantsmen and women and can answer any question about the plants they grow. I have visited their nursery and can vouch for the quality of their plants.
I usually order from them every year. Their wide offerings include not only perennials but roses, fruit and vegetables in season. They offer 10 different varieties of perennial geraniums, including Rozanne. I couldn’t garden without their Haws can, a large watering can that is perfectly balanced and carries a substantial amount of water.
Bluestone Perennials
7211 Middle Ridge Rd. Madison, OH 44057
1-800-852-5243
My second most favorite nursery, it is a family-run nursery with an amazing selection of plants, including some bulbs, as well as 13 varieties of perennial geraniums. Interestingly, their plants arrive in peat pots, so they can be placed right in the ground in the pot they grew in with no transplanting shock.
Plant Delights
Nursery Inc.
9241 Sauls Rd.
Raleigh, NC 27603
919-772-4794
Plant Delights has one of the most wide-ranging offerings of any catalog, including a number of plants that are of marginal hardiness here on the Plateau. They do list hardiness for every plant, and sometimes you can take a chance and find success. For instance, I ordered my Carolina Jasmine from them, and it is on the edge of hardiness here so every winter, after Christmas, we take our old Christmas tree and place it at the base of the Jasmine to help keep it “warm” during the coldest months.
I have visited this nursery and also heard the owner speak on a couple of occasions. To say that he is “off the wall” would be an understatement. However, he is an incredible plantsman and also has a botanical garden at his nursery. They offer only a handful of hardy geraniums, including Rozanne.
Wayside Gardens
1 Garden Lane, Hodges, SC 29695-0001
1-800-845-1124
Their catalog is over 100 pages — as is Plant Delight’s. They offer at least eight varieties of perennial geranium, including Rozanne. Keep in mind that all plants that will grow in South Carolina may not necessarily grow on the Cumberland Plateau. However, Wayside is a very well-established nursery that has been around “since Hector was a pup,” as the saying goes.
Beyond these catalogs, there are those which specialize in a specific variety, such as Oakes Daylilies, www.OakesDaylilies.com, and the many fine nurseries that specialize in Dutch bulbs.
Then there are seed catalogs. One of my favorites is Select Seeds, www.selectseeds.com.
The Park Seed Co. has been around forever it seems. You can find them at www.parkseed.com.
The Burpee Seed Co. has definitely been around forever. Find them at www.Burpee.com
And if you like to grow organically, as we do, check out Gardens Alive! At www.GardensAlive.com.
With all of these options to choose from, here is my strategy: Order what I know I can’t get locally as soon after the first of the year as possible. Ideally, as soon as the catalog arrives, which may even be before Christmas. They won’t ship until it’s time to plant where you live.
Once the local garden centers are open and have their plants in, I go there to support the local folks as much as possible. Unfortunately, most of them are really not plants specialists so they are not always knowledgeable about the plants they sell. You have to come armed with the knowledge that you have gained from books and articles and more importantly, other gardeners.
Good luck and good gardening!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.