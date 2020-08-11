When we bought the house we now live in, it came with a huge fenced back yard, perfect for the dogs. That was one of the selling points for the property. All along the length of the back yard is a border of large rhododendrons, tall conifers and low spreading evergreens. The previous owner had no interest in the border and so it had gone to weeds, and we went to work cleaning it up. It’s an ongoing process, especially the poison ivy. Also, huge trees in neighboring yards provide lots of seeds for maples, oaks, tulip poplars and others. Left to itself, the property would revert to the forest it was once many years ago.
Now the back border goes through color phases throughout the seasons. In very early spring we have the eye-catching vibrant orange-red of the flowering quince. About the same time, a crabapple tree becomes a cloud of white flowers followed by marble-sized fruits loved by the birds. Following that early beginning, large rhododendrons provide pink and white blossoms in abundance.
Following the rhododendrons, we have the “hot” phase of the border with the vibrant red bee balm “Jacob Kline,” loved by bees and hummingbirds alike, compliments of our daughter’s garden. Along with the bee balm, there is the bright red daylily, “Red Volunteer,” which I brought along from our other house for its bright color and easy habit. Also, blooming for the first time this year with enormous hot orange blossoms, is daylily “Primal Scream.” If you want to grow carefree plants, grow daylilies! At the far corner of the garden is a large plant of a yellow lily filling that corner with sunshine.
Following the bee balm and daylilies, we enter the pink and white phase of the border. I have to admit that this is serendipitous. I wish I could claim it was my great planning. Alas, I buy and plant more by chance than by plan. When I bought a pair of young crepe myrtles at the Master Gardeners spring flower show several years ago, they were labeled lavender, which was what I wanted. They both turned out to be the bright pink color most commonly seen in the area. Now the one in the back border is at least 15-20 feet tall and the one in my secret garden is about 10 feet tall. This tall pink crepe myrtle is backed by the taller cedars that define both ends of the original border. In front of it is a large plant of the fabulous white tall phlox “David.” In the center of this pink and white phase of the border is a large plant of ruffled pink “Rose of Sharon” planted in memory of my mother-in-law. In front of that is a low, round bush sporting the dinner-plate-sized pink flowers of hibiscus. This one is just getting started and will be spectacular when it becomes a larger plant.
Now, the next color phase is beginning to peek through with the first blossoms of yellow Rudbeckia “Goldsturm.” I had first seen this plant at the UT Gardens in Crossville, and wanted to add its easy vibrant color to the garden. There are two plants of “Goldstrum,” and they are at least 5 feet high now and close to 3 feet wide, standing like sentinels in the center of the back border. At the far back of the border because of its size, is the statuesque sunflower “Maximilian” which tops out at about 10 feet. This plant will be covered from top to bottom with bright yellow flowers, bringing the back border to the close of its season of rainbow colors.
Even though these seasons of color were not specifically planned in this way, the end result has been harmonious and delightful, offering up happy surprises as well as familiar old friends.
