Annuals are plants that come up, bloom and die in one season. Examples of annuals are Sweet Alyssum, Pelargoniums (also, unfortunately, known as geraniums), Spider Flowers and Zinnias. They may produce seed that renews the cycle, but the same plant does not bloom the second year. Annuals are often grown from seed, although they may be available by the pot or six-pack in garden centers. In most cases, however, perennials are purchased in pots at garden centers or from garden catalogs. This is why it is important to read the labels on plants when you purchase them to see whether or not you are getting a permanent addition to your garden or not. Because various critters like to eat the seeds of annuals, you may find them coming up far from their original location. We have had Spider Flower come up in our vegetable garden, which is nowhere near our front bed where they usually grow. Their seed has apparently washed down the driveway from last year, because this year they are coming up at the end of the driveway in the crack between the concrete drive and some brick driveway entrance markers.
Perennials are, in most cases, permanent garden residents given the right conditions of soil, moisture, and sun or shade. In most cases, perennials are winter dormant, so that the tops of the plants die down in the fall, and the roots and the buds for next season remain dormant until conditions are right for them to burst forth again on the garden scene.
Some perennials, however, do not die down for the winter. Among these are the tall bearded Irises and Hellebores, or Lenten Roses which to confuse things, are not roses at all. One example of a winter-dormant perennial is the true Geranium, Rozanne. Rozanne completely disappears in the late fall, and faithfully reappears in early summer. She is in full bloom in our front garden now and has been for several weeks. Rozanne continues to bloom all summer and into the fall. However, most perennials are usually either spring, summer or fall blooming plants. Irises keep their foliage throughout the winter, but there is some die-back and the foliage that remains in the spring can usually use a bit of trimming to freshen it up. When it comes to the tall bearded irises, remember the most important thing is that they want sun on their rhizomes, those thick fleshy parts that grow horizontal to the leaves. Their actual roots grow down into the soil from the rhizomes. If the fleshy rhizomes become covered with dirt or other garden debris, they can rot, and if they do, you will lose the plant. So be sure to give your irises room to breathe and lots of sunshine.
Biennials are a different animal altogether. They last for two years. Biennials do not bloom in their first season of growth. They come up during the first year after seeding, but do not bloom that year. The second year they come up, bloom, produce seed, and die. A good example of a choice biennial is the Foxglove. Renowned for its lovely, large slipper-shaped blooms in sumptuous colors from white to pink to salmon to raspberry, often speckled with darker spots within each bloom, the tall, stately Foxglove is a stalwart of the summer garden. However, patience is required.
First, you have to deal with it the first year with no blooms at all, then you have to let it go to seed after it does bloom in the second year in order to get the seed for the next year’s non-flowering part of the cycle. This means you have to put up with the dying seed heads and floppy leaves to let it go to seed. One way around this dilemma is to buy biennials such as Foxgloves in bloom from a garden center two years in a row, Then you will have the enjoyment of the flowers every year, even though some of your plants are in their non-flowering stage. And don’t forget that Foxgloves are tall, up to several feet in height, so if you have the space, you can plant them where their non-blooming years will go un-noticed.
For better or for worse, mine are in a small garden bed and right in the middle of it. However, this year, their non-blooming year, they are surrounded by tall perennial Phlox plants in various colors of white, light pink and hot pink, so their floppy, non-blooming stage will hopefully go unnoticed. One last note on Foxgloves: the plants are poisonous, so if you have young children around, best to skip the Foxgloves for now.
To keep the most “flower-power” going in your garden, be sure to grow a variety of annuals, biennials and perennials. This will not only give you, and perhaps your neighbors, enjoyment, but will give our pollinators lots of flowers to choose from when they come looking for nectar in your garden.
