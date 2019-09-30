When most people think of geraniums, they think of the bright red annual that is sold in the spring at all the garden centers and adds such a pop of color to gardens, porches and patios. However, these beloved plants are not true geraniums, but are rather pelargoniums. Besides the brilliant red, these “geraniums” come in white, pink and variegated colors. Some also sport quite stunning leaf variations with white and cream and even pink centers or edges. And every year I buy at least two of these brilliant beauties, one for the front porch and one for the back porch. It’s hard to imagine a summer without them.
The true geraniums, however, are another animal (or should I say, plant) altogether. They are typically long-blooming perennials in a variety of colors from white to nearly black. My current favorite is Geranium Rozanne, a lovely shade of blue with just a hint of lavender to the petals. Some garden catalogs call it a true blue, but to me true blue is the color of the sky. Geranium Rozanne may be the color of the sky just as it moves toward sunset. I have several plants of G. Rozanne in different locations and it has proved to be hardy and trouble-free. Although some people have problems with slugs, I have never seen one.
All of the perennial geraniums love sun, but they can tolerate some shade for part of the day. I have G. Rozanne in several spots in our yard, but the one in the front garden bed seems to be the happiest, having spread to at least 4 feet in diameter. It has been in bloom for three months or more and shows no sign of letting up. Although other varieties of perennial geranium can grow up to 2 feet tall, G. Rozanne is low growing at about 10-12 inches tall. I have to admit that one plant of G. Rozanne I planted in a pot did not prosper, but when removed from the pot and placed it the ground, it was much happier.
Another favorite perennial geranium is G. sanguineum lancastriense, a lovely low spreader with good-sized flowers of soft pink with red veins. This is an excellent rock garden plant, but in my garden is planted in level ground next to the driveway where is can be admired. I have grown this geranium for years in several gardens in both Michigan and Tennessee, and it is hardy and trouble-free. G. s. lancastriense is ground-hugging, growing only about 4-6 inches in height. I have seldom seen any of the geraniums I have grown be troubled by insects or disease. Although seldom seen at local garden centers, both of these varieties of geranium can be purchased online at White Flower Farm and other mail-order nurseries next spring. White Flower Farm carries a number of other varieties of perennial geranium as well, but all are sold out as of this writing the first week of September. Get your order in early in the spring and become familiar with the true geraniums.
