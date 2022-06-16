The first thing you usually think about when gardening is the flowers.
What color?
How they are arranged on the plant?
When do they bloom?
However, there are some plants for which the flowers are secondary in importance to the leaves. Hostas are prime examples of this.
While the trumpet-shaped blooms of lavender or white rising on stalks from the center of the plant are very nice, it’s the foliage for which we grow hostas.
Their leaves may be solid green or green with white or yellow stripes.
They may be broadly heart-shaped or long and narrow.
They may be smooth or puckered.
They may be tiny, as in the case of hosta “Mouse Ears” or immense in plants such as hosta “Empress Wu.”
Some trees and shrubs are also grown primarily for their rather spectacular foliage.
Redbuds are typically grown for their brilliant pink flowers that clothe every twig and branch before the leaves appear in spring.
While Redbud “Rising Sun” does produce the typical bright pink Redbud flowers, it is the foliage for which it is typically grown.
After opening its leaves in the usual green, the upper leaves begin to display the shades of red, orange and pink of a sunrise, making a spectacular display in any yard.
The leaves that remain green on the tree are of a light, bright green and my husband, noticing this, moved some Hostas of the same bright color to surround the base of the Redbud. Altogether a very lovely picture.
The Flamingo Willow (Salix integra) is another example of foliage being the primary attraction.
From a distance, the entire shrub appears white. Upon closer inspection however, you will find the leaves are white mottled and striped with green and pink.
Planted about five years ago, our Flamingo Willow is now at least seven feet tall and eight feet wide.
Knowing the tendency of willows to want to get their roots into water (Picture weeping willows along the bank of a river), we didn’t want to put it in the back yard where it might invade the septic system for moisture, so our Flamingo Willow is in front of the house out near the road.
It puts out at least a foot of new growth each spring and has to be pruned to keep it within the bounds of its space. Left to its own devices, it would quickly take over the driveway and road. However, it is what one might call “a stunner” in the landscape.
Although it must produce flowers in order to reproduce, they are of no consequence to the appearance of this shrub. The foliage is definitely the thing with Flamingo Willows. They are available at larger garden centers. If you want to grow one, give it lots of room!
