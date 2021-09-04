When we were searching for a new home several years ago, one of the places we looked at was set back from the road about 75 feet and the front yard was full of flowering trees.
I was in love!
However, the house had several drawbacks, and we passed up the opportunity to have a front yard full of blossoms. However, I did not forget how lovely it was, and we have begun to fill our front yard with trees that flower.
We had a head start. When we bought our current home, there were three dogwoods across the front, two white and one pink, and eight large Bradford pear trees, five in front and three in the backyard.
Unfortunately, the ice storm a couple of years later took out four of the Bradford pears, a couple of them falling on the house and causing some damage.
We took those all down, and when another one dropped a huge branch in the back yard, without a breath of wind, we took down the rest of them. There was no warning when that huge limb fell. It was just lucky none of us or our dogs was under it at the time, and it fell at an angle that missed the house and back porch. So it became time to consider other flowering trees for the front yard.
We started with a mountain silverbell, Halesia monticola, near the front porch to eventually provide shade where one of the original Bradford pears once grew. It will have white bell-shaped flowers once it gets large enough to bloom.
I had seen a pink weeping cherry tree at another home we looked at and had to include one in our yard. I called around and found a nursery that had one.
It has grown fast to about ten feet high and nearly as wide and is now covered in cascades of lovely soft pink blooms.
Two years ago at the Master Gardeners’ Spring Flower and Garden Show at the Community Complex, I bought a couple of quite small flowering trees, a redbud and a white flowering fringetree, and they were also planted in the front yard.
When all of these trees reach full size, it will be difficult to see the house!
Then at a local garden center I found a good-sized fringetree. It was planted on the other side of the driveway where it will some day provide a bit of privacy again for the secret garden behind it.
There is, unfortunately, a bit of a sad ending to this story.
Last year I suggested to my husband that we drive to where that first house was with all the flowering trees that so inspired me.
It may have been the ice storm, but there are no trees there now, only a yard full of stumps. I can’t imagine how those homeowners must have felt losing all those beautiful trees.
Hopefully, no ice storm will take all of ours, but if one should, you can be sure I would be out buying replacements for them the next day.
Wait a minute ... we don’t have a magnolia yet!
Let’s see. Where can I put one?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.