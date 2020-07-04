This recipe has nothing to do with Hungarian Goulash, which is an entirely different animal. This is a “start with a pound of hamburger and some noodles and see what else is in fridge or pantry” recipe.
Goulash
One pound hamburger
Yellow onion (and garlic?)
Egg noodles
Canned tomatoes
Canned corn
Brown hamburger is large frying pan. Add onion (I use a whole one, chopped) and continue to cook, stirring often, until onion is translucent. Drain excess fat. Meanwhile , in a large pot, cook noodles. I just add them to boiling water by the handful until I think I have enough, maybe 4-5 handfuls. Add a bit of oil to the noodle pot to keep them from boiling over. After about 7-8 minutes, test noodles to see if they are tender. When done, dump into a colander in the sink and let drain. Return noodles to pot, add contents of frying pan. Stir. Add one or two cans of tomatoes. Stir. Add a can of corn, drained, or any other vegetables you think you would like, such as a can of green beans or pinto beans. Green pepper could also be used in this recipe, sautéed with the onion.
Serves 4 or more, depending on appetite.
* * *
Many years ago I worked at a university department of music, theater and dance. The director of the department had married a woman from Italy who also taught Italian at the university. At the end of one season of productions, the director invited all of the members of the department to their home for dinner. There was the traditional spaghetti and salad at the meal, but there was also spaghetti in a green sauce that I had never seen before. I figured I had better try this to see what it was. This was my first experience with pesto, and I was hooked then and there. I asked Anna for her recipe and have been making it ever since.
Anna Barnes Pesto Sauce
1 cup packed fresh basil (I grow my own)
Garlic, peeled (2-3 cloves or more)
¾ – 1 cup olive oil
Pine nuts
Salt and pepper to taste
Whirl all ingredients in food processor until smooth. It is traditionally served over spaghetti, but is good on almost any pasta.
Serves 2
A double batch plus 1 ½ pound pasta is good for 5 people. Serve with garlic bread.
Tip: There will be some pesto-flavored oil left in the bottom of the serving dish. Don’t throw this out (I probably don’t need to tell you this!). Use some left-over garlic bread to sop it up and eat it. This pesto is like heaven on earth!
nother tip: You can buy pesto in jars in the grocery store. This is pretty good, but it doesn’t compare to home made, which is sooooo easy to do. So get out to a garden center and buy up all the basil you can find and plant it. Today is not too soon. You don’t know what you’re missing!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.