As of July 15, Crossville reset its clocks to island time. Because it’s 5 o’clock somewhere, if you stop and listen, you can hear the hum of many blenders getting ready for the ultimate beach party as Cumberland County Playhouse presents Jimmy Buffet’s “Escape to Margaritaville.”
“This show truly is our way to get away,” said Producing Director Bryce McDonald. “I think about the fantasy, if you saw ‘Cinderella,’ how beautiful and gorgeous and fantasy-driven [it] is. It just takes you away and it’s so magical. And we wanted to back that up with a trip to take you away – escapism to get away from the crazy world and just to sing these great songs and watch people fall in love and have these human connections. That’s the story we’re telling.”
The “Escape to Margaritaville” plot integrates Jimmy Buffet’s greatest hits, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” and “Volcano” in the brain-candy of a show that essentially acts as a gap stop in reality.
Playhouse newcomer, Brendan Coulter, plays Tully, a singer at Margaritaville Hotel and Bar in the Caribbean. Tully likes to keep expectations low and his options open as the unattached island playboy with a penchant for week-long relationships with vacationers that come in and go out like the tide. That is, until Rachel (Heather McCall), an ambitious environmental scientist, arrives with her soon-to-be-wedded best friend Tammy (DeAnna Helgeson) for a bachelorette getaway before Tammy’s wedding to Chadd (Brian Nabors).
Work is a dirty word on the island and if you say it, you’ll have to wash your mouth out with tequila. There is at least one thing you need to be able to watch, and that is a license to chill.
When the gals, Rachel and Tammy, meet the fellas, Tully and Brick (Daniel Black), Margaritaville’s bartender, Rachel and Tully hit it off and sparks begin to fly between Tammy and Brick.
As per his usual, Tully begins a week-long dating game with Rachel, who is under no illusions. But, he soon realizes that she’s changed his expectations, for once.
However, her expectations didn’t change. Tammy has no intentions of cheating on Chadd, who isn’t the greatest fiancé. But, when Brick likes her just the way she is, she realizes her worth. Though they stay on the narrow, they fall in love all the same.
J.D. (Bill Macchio), Jamal (Michael Ruff), and Marley (Playhouse newcomer Alexandria Bates) make up the rest of the Margaritaville Hotel and Bar crew.
J.D. is the bar’s mascot as the cooky drunk pilot with an eye patch who has somehow misplaced his plane. He tells the guests wild stories of his past and buried treasure. He also “has eye” for Marley, the hotel and bar owner who has hidden J.D.’s airplane and keeps everyone in line. But, she is also the island gossip. Jamal is a bar employee who does every job in the bar from bussing tables to mixing drinks and singing. He is Marley’s supportive, able-bodied and most dependable employee.
It is easy to identify with Rachel and Tammy as the Playhouse beauties, McCall and Helgeson, were perfectly sincere in the embodiment of the bestie gal pal dynamic on stage. Their breezy and incredible voices and harmonies throughout were just delightful.
As for Coulter, the Playhouse newbie is easy to watch and even easier to listen to, singing and playing the guitar. Throughout most of the songs, Coulter’s voice mostly sounds like a real country music artist (that would be worth listening to), but there is one song in particular and, I swear, he sounded just like Josh Groben.
Playhouse fave Daniel Black is completely adorable as Brick, and it’s so good to see him front and center on the Mainstage. Black’s facial expressions are almost a character unto themselves and say more than any actor on the stage. He is always so fun to watch.
Macchio is a hoot and a half as the washed up pirate of Margaritaville, J.D., and amps up the comedic and entertainment quality of the show. Bates is an absolute powerhouse on stage and I look forward to seeing her in future productions. Ruff has got it some great singing and dancing numbers in the show and it’s refreshing that his singing, dancing and acting talents are featured in this show.
Margaritaville Hotel and Bar dwellers are made up of the cast’s spirited ensemble, including Jacob Alexander, Christopher Alvarado, Harli Cooper, Toby Davis, Cora Hassberger, Briana Hernandez, Delaney Jackson, Lauren Marshall, David Perry, Caitlin Schaub, James Scott, and Riley Wesson performing incredible dance numbers and keep the energy up on stage.
“Escape to Margaritaville” plays on the Mainstage through Sept. 8. It is rated PG-13, with some language, drinking behaviors, drug references and double entendres.
Tickets can be purchased online at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 931-484-5000.
It is co-sponsored by Ken and Grace Patton, Fairfield Glade Resort, and Club Wyndham. All CCP productions are made possible through sponsor support, with additional support provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission, The National Endowment for the Arts, Playhouse media sponsor The Crossville Chronicle, and Playhouse Season Partners Plateau Pediatrics, Tim and Susan Tewalt, Ken and Grace Patton, Bob and Jaye Emrick, Dr. Edward and Karen Thornblade, and Bucky Burke Home Improvements & Landscaping.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.