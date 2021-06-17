Friendship. Trust. Humanity.
All of that is found in the Cumberland County Playhouse’s production of Driving Miss Daisy — along with lots of smiles and laughs.
“It’s funny. It’s touching. It’s thought-provoking — it’s human,” said Britt Hancock who directs the Pulitzer Prize-winning play.
Written by Alfred Uhry, the
play follows the friendship that
develops between Daisy Werthan,
an elderly Southern Jewish widow,
and her Black chauffeur, Hoke Colburn.
“They end up having a lot in common,” Hancock said.
In 1948, Miss Daisy, 72 at the opening of the play, has just wrecked her new car and her son, Boolie, insists he hire someone to drive her around.
He finds Hoke, who drives Miss Daisy for the next 25 years.
Patty Payne takes the title role, with Michael Ruff playing Hoke and Jason Ross as son, Boolie.
“It’s a dream cast,” said Hancock.
Miss Daisy is struggling with the loss of her independence and the challenges of aging. She’s not happy with Boolie’s plan and makes her displeasure known.
Boolie interviews Hoke and hires him, promising that Miss Daisy can’t fire him.
It takes six days before Miss Daisy agrees to allow Hoke to drive her to the Piggly Wiggly, criticizing his driving the whole way.
Though their relationship begins on rocky footing, they grow to appreciate and care for each other.
When Hoke reveals he can’t read, Miss Daisy — still a teacher at heart — begins working with him on his reading and writing.
Set in Atlanta, the play features some historic moments in the Civil Rights movement, including the bombing of the Hebrew Benevolent Congregation in 1958.
Later, on a trip to Mobile, Hoke reveals some of the struggles of living in the segregated South.
When Miss Daisy is invited to a dinner honoring Martin Luther King Jr., Boolie won’t go. He’s worried attending could harm his business. He suggests she ask Hoke to attend with her, but Miss Daisy doesn’t ask until they’re in the car on the way to the event.
Hoke declines this invitation and listens to the speech on the radio. The words of King echo through the theater.
The bond between Miss Daisy and Hoke remains strong to the end, when Miss Daisy struggles with her advanced age. Boolie struggles with how to care for his mother. And Hoke remains determined to be a friend to Miss Daisy, though he himself can no longer drive.
“We’re telling a story that needs to be told,” Hancock said.
Driving Miss Daisy is an emotional roller coaster, from cringing at how Miss Daisy treats Hoke to choking back tears at their tender care for one another at the end of the play.
In addition to the wonderful cast, the play features a set design by Jill Hassberger, costumes by Kimberly Stark, lighting by Sandra “Sam” Hahn, sound by Matt Bundy and props by James Warren. Kayla Jenkins is the stage manager.
The show is co-sponsored by Crossville Tile Outlet Store and Tim and Pat Nickell.
Driving Miss Daisy opened Tuesday in the Adventure Theatre of the Cumberland County Playhouse and continues through Aug. 5.
Tickets are available by calling the Box Office at 931-484-5000 or check the Playhouse Facebook page for a link to purchase tickets online. The Playhouse website is currently under development.
