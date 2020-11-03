The Friends of Cumberland Mountain State Park are seeking donations to provide a year of food and supplies for the five birds at the park’s aviary.
Due to COVID-19, the state parks have had a deep cut in funding, as well as higher costs of some things due to sterilizing and such.
The Friends group has not been able to run their usual fundraisers like the 5K and Triathlon races and bird shows at the schools. Therefore, the Friends would like to raise $5,000 to provide for the aviary raptors.
In return for contributions of $5 or more, donors will be invited to a special bird show and can request a photo with their favorite bird. Dates are to be announced. Friends representatives said $5 will feed two birds for a day.
Donations can be made through PayPal to Friends.cmsp@gmail.com; mail to P.O. Box 3021, Crossville, TN 38557; or drop it off in the donation box at the park’s office, 24 Office Dr., Crossville.
The state park’s aviary is home to five raptors: Henson, a red-tailed hawk; McKenzie, a barred owl; Bobble, a screech owl; Petrie, a barn owl and Oscar/Chompers, a great horned owl.
All five can be seen at the aviary next to the Camp Store. The park website has the schedule for educational shows which ran all summer and end this month. Hopefully, shows can soon be offered at area schools.
The plans to build an extension to the aviary of two flight cages are fully funded. Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville will start building the Aviary extension this month.
A Boy Scout earning his Eagle badge will build the amphitheater and some benches. The amphitheater will allow educational bird shows right at the aviary. They have used the one below the restaurant terrace but this will be more convenient.
The extension will allow two of the flight-capable birds a larger cage useful for exercise.
All five birds of prey are wounded or otherwise are not able to provide for themselves in the wild. The great horned owl is not on display yet because the aviary only has four cages.
Visit CMSPFriends.com, the Friends’ Facebook or email Friends.CMSP@gmail.com for more information.
