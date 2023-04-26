Following the recent completion of the TCAT Trail on the Tennessee College of Applied Technologies campus in January, Friends of the Trails members are keeping up the trail-building momentum and are already in the beginning stages of the design and development of the newly minted Airport Trail.
Friends of the Trails President John Conrad initially had the idea to build the Airport Trail in the surrounding landscape of the Crossville Memorial Airport.
“I spend a lot of time looking at maps,” he said. “I happened to notice that there was a 150-acre property adjacent to the airport owned by the city. I was devastated that I’d been here for all these years building trails and didn’t notice that they had this property there!”
He immediately began announcing to city officials that he intended to build a trail on the city’s property and made inquiries about any future plans, such as for commercial property or more hangars. He was told there were not any plans for the property in the foreseeable future.
Conrad continued, “I said, ‘In that case, I’m going to go build a trail unless you tell me to stop.’ I listened, and nobody said stop.”
The Friends have scouted the property out, marked the future trail, and have begun the conceptual design phase.
“We’re proceeding with it,” he said. Construction on the trail is expected to begin by the end of April.
Overseeing trail construction are Brenda and Steve Gibbon, who have overseen the construction of several trail projects throughout the county.
The design for the entirety of Airport Trail includes plans for the North Loop and South Loop. The North Loop scope includes about 2.5 miles of trail, with one mile of it paralleling the airport runway. The trail is outside the airport perimeter fence so as not to encroach on airport property or pose security issues.
The Friends intend to build the South Loop next year, adding about 2.5 more miles of trail for an Airport Trail total of about 5 miles.
The hope is for the Airport North Loop Trail and parking area to be completed by the end of June, in time for the Friends to be able to include it in the list of trails for the 8th annual Cumberland County Hiking Marathon during the month of September.
