The Friends of the Art Circle Public Library made a generous donation of $3,200 to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for Cumberland County at December’s Christmas Program Meeting.
Dolly Parton created the Imagination Library program in 1996 as a gift to the children in her hometown of Sevierville. In 2004, former Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen established the Governor’s Books from Birth Foundation—now known as the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation—and made the Imagination Program available to all 95 counties in the state by providing half the cost of the local program.
Cumberland County joined the program in 2005 through the efforts of the Mayor’s office, select volunteers and a partnership with the Art Circle Public Library, who was tasked with management of the program.
In 2010, the Cumberland County Imagination Library formed as a non-profit 501(c)3 with a 12 member governing board.
Cumberland County Imagination Library is available at no cost to all children birth to age five who reside in Cumberland County. Its mission is to strengthen early literacy and create a love of reading in Cumberland County preschoolers by mailing one Imagination Library book to the home of every enrolled child each month.
The Friends of the Art Circle Public Library raised its funds to donate to the program through membership dues, donations to them and the biannual book sales.
For more information on enrolling a child in the Imagination Library of Cumberland County, you can contact Library Director James Houston at 931-484-6790.
To learn more about the Friends of the Art Circle Public Library, come out and hear their speakers the first Thursday of the month at 10 a.m. in the Cumberland Meeting Room.
