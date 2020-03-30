The Friends of Cumberland Mountain State Park and the park have purchased the plants to sponsor an official Monarch Waystation.
The plants were installed last fall on the left and rear of the main park office at 24 Office Dr., Crossville.
It is hoped the 60 plants survived the winter, and Monarch and other butterfly and moth species will find the Waystation.
The 13 plant varieties include phlox, milkweed, goldenrod and butterfly weed.
Member Chris Doster will take care of the Waystation with Master Gardeners’ help. She will keep Friends and the park staff posted on what species visit and their various stages of development.
The idea is to help the butterflies find their favorite foods and shelter, thus assuring the continuation of the monarch migration in North America. Much of their food sources have disappeared and they need help. Visit MonarchWatch.org for more.
