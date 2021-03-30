The Friends group of Art Circle Public Library will have a Book Store Clearance Sale April 16-24.
During the sale, all books in the Friends Book Store at 3 East St. will be half price.
The sale will take place during library hours: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday.
Proceeds from all sales will help purchase materials and support library programming.
During the clearance sale, all hardcover books will be 50 cents each, all paperback books will be 25 cents each, and children’s books will be two for 25 cents.
The Book Store is straight ahead from the library entrance and to the right just before the stairs to the second floor.
The sale will run on the honor system: Drop payment by cash or check in the secure honor box in the Book Store. Donations beyond the purchase cost are always welcome. Library staff is unable to make change or take credit or debit cards.
Bags to carry purchases will be provided.
Shoppers are reminded to wear a mask and social distance.
The public is encouraged to join Friends of the Library. Membership forms will be available near the secure honor box, and memberships start at $6 per individual and $10 per family.
The Friends is a worthy cause; the Library provides much learning, fun and entertainment for all ages.
Donations of books in good condition are welcome at anytime. Nonfiction books should not be out of date in areas such as medicine, computers, finance and psychology.
The Friends also accepts donations of audio books, DVDs and CDs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.