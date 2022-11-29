The Friends of the Art Circle Public Library will hold its last meeting of 2022 on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Join the organization for holiday music from guest entertainers from the Cumberland County Playhouse.
The meeting will include the annual donation to the Cumberland County Imagination Library.
Refreshments are to be served at 9:30 a.m. with the program and business meeting beginning following at 10.
The meeting will be in the Cumberland Room on the first floor of the Library. Friends of the Library meetings are open to the public.
