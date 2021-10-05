The Friends of Art Circle Public Library are having a book store clearance sale Oct. 21-30.
The sale will take place during library hours from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; and from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday.
All sales will benefit the library and help purchase new library materials and support programming.
All books in the Friends book store will be half price: hardcover books, 50 cents; soft cover/paperback books, 25 cents; and children’s books, two for 25 cents.
New inventory will be brought out daily, so it’s a perfect time to stock up ahead for the cooler days of fall and winter.
The book store is located straight ahead from the library entrance and to the right just before the stairs.
The sale will run on the honor system; drop off cash or check payment in the book store’s secure honor box. Library staff is unable to make change or take credit or debit cards.
Donations beyond the purchase cost are always welcome, so feel free to round up the sale price.
Bags to carry your purchases are available.
Friends of the Library welcomes new members. Membership forms will be available near the secure honor box. Memberships start at $6 for an individual and $10 for a family to help support Art Circle Public Library in its mission to provide learning, fun and entertainment for all ages.
