Now through the end of October, the Friends of the Art Circle Public Library are having a huge Bookstore Clearance Sale at the Library.
Children’s books are 10 cents, with paperbacks and young adult books 25 cents. Hardcover books are an unbelievable 50 cents.
Come often, as books are replenished daily.
Great New Books
Elsewhere by Dean Koontz. Since his wife Michelle left seven years ago, Jeffy Coltrane has worked to maintain a normal life for himself and his 11-year-old daughter Amity in Suavidad Beach. It’s a quiet life, until a local eccentric known as Spooky Ed shows up on their doorstep. Ed entrusts Jeffy with hiding a strange and dangerous object — something he calls “the key to everything” — and tells Jeffy that he must never use the device. But after a visit from a group of ominous men, Jeffy and Amity find themselves accidentally activating the key and discovering an extraordinary truth.
Is This Anything? by Jerry Seinfeld. Seinfeld’s last collection of humorous musings, Seinlanguage, was published nearly three decades ago, and now he makes up for the gap by collecting five decades of anecdotes in this volume, from his early days in the 1970s all the way up to the present, during which the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented stand-up comics from taking the stage.
Confessions on the 7:45: A Novel by Lisa Unger. In this exquisitely crafted psychological thriller from Edgar finalist Unger, Selena Murphy trades confessions with a stranger named Martha while the two are trapped in a stalled New York City commuter train. Martha admits that she’s having an affair with her boss, and Selena tells Martha that she suspects her husband, Graham, is sleeping with their nanny, Geneva. Unger explores the complexities of marriage and the devastation wrought by infidelity using keenly rendered characters and a prismatic narrative. Though Geneva’s disappearance drives the plot, smaller puzzles abound, heightening suspense and connecting seemingly disparate story lines in diabolically clever ways.
Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Official Untold Story of the Epic Series by James Hubbard. The author covered Game of Thrones from start to finish, and he knows where all the bodies are buried. It’s all here, in his oral history of the series: how it began, how it ended, dragons and direwolves, what went on in front of the cameras and what went on behind the scenes, the triumphs and the stumbles, the tough decisions, the forks in the road, the reasons why.
The Searcher by Tanya French. Cal Hooper thought a fixer-upper in a bucolic Irish village would be the perfect escape. After 25 years in the Chicago police force and a bruising divorce, he just wants to build a new life in a pretty spot with a good pub where nothing much happens. But when a local kid whose brother has gone missing arm-twists him into investigating, Cal uncovers layers of darkness beneath his picturesque retreat, and starts to realize that even small towns shelter dangerous secrets.
Many of us are incorporating salmon into our diets as a high-protein addition to a healthier lifestyle. But not all salmon fillets are the same, since many varieties can contain high levels of chemicals and contaminants.
Wild-caught Alaskan salmon have high levels of heart-healthy omega-3s, are low in contaminants and are caught sustainably through tough Alaskan regulations and government monitoring of the fishing industry.
Farm salmon, on the other hand, are fish “grown” in tightly packed pools, often fed high amounts of antibiotics to combat diseases.
When choosing your next salmon dish, think wild-caught instead of farm-raised.
Stingy Schobel Says
After 400 charges, the battery life of your smartphone begins to degrade by about 20%. That doesn’t mean your battery won’t charge; it just won’t hold onto a charge as long as the first time you used your phone.
One way to extend and protect the life of your battery is to avoid chargers that do “fast charging.” These devices charge phones quickly, but they also stress the battery.
If you can, do a slow charge, like using a USB cord to charge your phone from your computer. The slower charge rate can extend the life of your battery.
Among the worst waste offenders in the fall months are homeowners who rake up fallen leaves, bag them and dispose of them with their regular trash.
Not only is this illegal in some communities, it’s also unnecessary. Instead, run your lawn mower over the leaves to help chop them up. The smaller the dead leaves, the more quickly they’ll break down and degrade.
You can also use raked leaves as mulch; spread them around the base of trees and bushes to help insulate them and prevent weed growth in the spring.
Library Laugh
If you can make shoes out of a crocodile, what can you make out of a banana?
Slippers.
