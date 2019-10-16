Elks Lodge #2751, at 1145 Genesis Rd., is hosting the first of several Hoop Shoot Fundraisers Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Enjoy breaded or grilled pork tenderloin sandwich served with French fries, cole slaw, dessert and tea or coffee. Total cost of the meal is $8. All proceeds go to the 2019-2020 Elks Hoop Shoot program for purchasing plaques, shirts and physical education equipment for the nine Cumberland County elementary schools.

