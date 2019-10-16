Elks Lodge #2751, at 1145 Genesis Rd., is hosting the first of several Hoop Shoot Fundraisers Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Enjoy breaded or grilled pork tenderloin sandwich served with French fries, cole slaw, dessert and tea or coffee. Total cost of the meal is $8. All proceeds go to the 2019-2020 Elks Hoop Shoot program for purchasing plaques, shirts and physical education equipment for the nine Cumberland County elementary schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.