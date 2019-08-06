Friday at the Crossroads celebrated a “Back to School” theme last week. While afternoon showers delayed some festival goers, it certainly didn’t damper spirits.
Soon downtown Crossville was filled with folks checking out local stores, sampling wares from vendors, and enjoying catching up with friends.
The third annual Dash in the Dark 5K capped Friday at the Crossroads, with nearly 100 runners completing the 3.1-mile course.
Michael England was the overall male runner with a time of 17 minutes 55 seconds. Lauren Bell was the overall female runner at 22 minutes 43 seconds.
Dash in the Dark Results
12 & Under Female
1. Lexi Carroll, 22 minutes, 55 seconds
2. Addie Neely, 31 minutes, 53 seconds
3. Oliva Torreli, 34 minutes, 49 seconds
12 & Under Male
1. Kaleb Hawn, 25 minutes, 27 seconds
2. Kellen Burnett, 25 minutes, 33 seconds
3. Max VanWinkle, 28 minutes, 58 seconds
13-19 Female
1. Beth Ann Brewer, 25 minutes, 36 seconds
2. Amanda Carroll, 34 minutes, 30 seconds
13-19 Male
1. Tyler Carroll, 21 minutes, 13 seconds
2. Xander Mellott, 34 minutes, 49 seconds
20-29 Female
1. Christine Jones, 33 minutes, 1 second
2. Heather Neely, 34 minutes, 2 seconds
3. Charity Parham, 35 minutes, 22 seconds
20-29 Male
1. Jacob Burgess, 22 minutes, 46 seconds
2. Jared Burgess, 45 minutes, 45 seconds
30-39 Female
1. Kaycee Smith, 29 minutes, 52 seconds
2. Becky McElroy, 32 minutes
3. Andrea Chandler, 34 minutes, 35 seconds
30-39 Male
1. Nick Jenkins, 20 minutes, 47 seconds
2. Daniel Cathey, 21 minutes, 38 seconds
3. Lance Milner, 24 minutes, 20 seconds
40-49 Female
1. Velma Barnette, 30 minutes, 57 seconds
2. Anjanette Conley, 31 minutes, 4 seconds
3. Nora Miller, 31 minutes, 16 seconds
40-49 Male
1. Joey Burnett, 23 minutes, 26 seconds
2. Wayne Henline, 28 minutes, 13 seconds
3. Daniel VanWinkle, 28 minutes, 59 seconds
50-59 Female
1. Kim Tabor, 31 minutes, 15 seconds
50-59 Male
1. Ronnie McKinney, 25 minutes, 13 seconds
2. Tim Carroll, 34 minutes, 58 seconds
60-69 Female
1. Patricia Brewer, 26 minutes, 10 seconds
2. Florence Terdeman, 33 minutes, 10 seconds
3. Gretchen Brewer, 35 minutes, 16 seconds
60-69 Male
1. Scott Gregory, 22 minutes, 46 seconds
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.