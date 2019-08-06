BusGirl.jpg

Amelia Miller enjoys a conversation with Buster the Bus during last week’s Back-to-School themed Friday at the Crossroads. The school system’s transportation department shared information about bus safety and looked for people interested in becoming bus drivers. Full-time (about 20 hours a week) and substitute bus drivers are needed. Call Transportation Director Becky Reed at 931-484-6762.

Friday at the Crossroads celebrated a “Back to School” theme last week. While afternoon showers delayed some festival goers, it certainly didn’t damper spirits.

Soon downtown Crossville was filled with folks checking out local stores, sampling wares from vendors, and enjoying catching up with friends.

The third annual Dash in the Dark 5K capped Friday at the Crossroads, with nearly 100 runners completing the 3.1-mile course.

Michael England was the overall male runner with a time of 17 minutes 55 seconds. Lauren Bell was the overall female runner at 22 minutes 43 seconds.

Dash in the Dark Results

12 & Under Female

1. Lexi Carroll, 22 minutes, 55 seconds

2. Addie Neely, 31 minutes, 53 seconds

3. Oliva Torreli, 34 minutes, 49 seconds

12 & Under Male

1. Kaleb Hawn, 25 minutes, 27 seconds

2. Kellen Burnett, 25 minutes, 33 seconds

3. Max VanWinkle, 28 minutes, 58 seconds

13-19 Female

1. Beth Ann Brewer, 25 minutes, 36 seconds

2. Amanda Carroll, 34 minutes, 30 seconds

13-19 Male

1. Tyler Carroll, 21 minutes, 13 seconds

2. Xander Mellott, 34 minutes, 49 seconds

20-29 Female

1. Christine Jones, 33 minutes, 1 second

2. Heather Neely, 34 minutes, 2 seconds

3. Charity Parham, 35 minutes, 22 seconds

20-29 Male

1. Jacob Burgess, 22 minutes, 46 seconds

2. Jared Burgess, 45 minutes, 45 seconds

30-39 Female

1. Kaycee Smith, 29 minutes, 52 seconds

2. Becky McElroy, 32 minutes

3. Andrea Chandler, 34 minutes, 35 seconds

30-39 Male

1. Nick Jenkins, 20 minutes, 47 seconds

2. Daniel Cathey, 21 minutes, 38 seconds

3. Lance Milner, 24 minutes, 20 seconds

40-49 Female

1. Velma Barnette, 30 minutes, 57 seconds

2. Anjanette Conley, 31 minutes, 4 seconds

3. Nora Miller, 31 minutes, 16 seconds

40-49 Male

1. Joey Burnett, 23 minutes, 26 seconds

2. Wayne Henline, 28 minutes, 13 seconds

3. Daniel VanWinkle, 28 minutes, 59 seconds

50-59 Female

1. Kim Tabor, 31 minutes, 15 seconds

50-59 Male

1. Ronnie McKinney, 25 minutes, 13 seconds

2. Tim Carroll, 34 minutes, 58 seconds

60-69 Female

1. Patricia Brewer, 26 minutes, 10 seconds

2. Florence Terdeman, 33 minutes, 10 seconds

3. Gretchen Brewer, 35 minutes, 16 seconds

60-69 Male

1. Scott Gregory, 22 minutes, 46 seconds

Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She covers schools and education in Cumberland County. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.

