Friday at the Crossroads returns this week for its final installment of 2019 with a Winter Wonderland theme.
A highlight of the event will be the annual tree lighting hosted by Downtown Crossville Inc. at the Crossville Depot.
The ceremony promises something for everyone, with Santa and Mrs. Claus starting the festivities at 4 p.m.
Parents are encouraged to bring the children and a camera for a photo opportunity with Santa.
At 4:30 p.m., the Sweet T Cloggers will dance to favorite sounds of the season.
The holiday season will become official when Mayor James Mayberry turns on the Christmas tree lights at 5.
Hot chocolate to keep the chill away will be available.
Area residents are encouraged to go early and grab a spot for a chance to bring back those memories of a special time and focus on the magic of Christmas.
There will be activities throughout the downtown area. The following businesses and vendors have shared their plans for the December Crossroads event:
Crossville Depot
169 N. Main St.
Tree lighting at 5 p.m.
Santa and Mrs. Claus And, because he move more quickly than can be detected by the naked eye, he will also be at Highland Federal Savings and Loan
Friday at the Depot T-shirts available for
$10 each
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
Navarro’s Tacofood truck
Can’t Bayou Love food truck
Plateau Properties
118 N. Main St.
Lori Lowe Powell, candidate for Assessor of Property, with Frosty the Snowman; a backdrop will be provided for photos with Frosty.
Boston Law Office
60 N. Main St.
Early Literacy Council distributing free books to children
Circuit Court Clerk Jessica Burgesswill
distribute passport information; cotton candy and toy airplanes for the kids
Cahoots Two Gals General Store
53 N. Main St., Suite 100
hot apple cider, cookies; enter to win a giveaway basket
Suni Nelsonwith her newly released book
Star Recording Studio
56 N. Main St.
Paparazzi Independent Consultant
$5 tax-free jewelry
Loose Cannon
34 Fourth St.
Attend a Christmas pajama party with live entertainment
Billie Mae’s Boutique women’s and children clothing sales; enter to win a gift card
Avery’s Closet
Chestnut Hill Winery
Crossville Trophy
64 N. Main St.
Cumberland Signworkswill be selling T-shirt and signs
Four Seasons Salonwith complimentary homemade Christmas cookies and prize drawing
Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce
34 S. Main St.
Smoking Paw’sBBQ food truck
Highland Federal Savings
and Loan
106 S. Main St.
Santa Claus And, because he move more quickly than can be detected by the naked eye, he will also be at the
Crossville Depot
Giggles and Grace
115 S. Main St., Suite 102
Lulus Sweets offering different sweet treats to purchase
