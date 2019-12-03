N1912P64010C.jpg

Friday at the Crossroads returns this week for its final installment of 2019 with a Winter Wonderland theme. 

A highlight of the event will be the annual tree lighting hosted by Downtown Crossville Inc. at the Crossville Depot. 

The ceremony promises something for everyone, with Santa and Mrs. Claus starting the festivities at 4 p.m.

Parents are encouraged to bring the children and a camera for a photo opportunity with Santa.

At 4:30 p.m., the Sweet T Cloggers will dance to favorite sounds of the season.

The holiday season will become official when Mayor James Mayberry turns on the Christmas tree lights at 5. 

Hot chocolate to keep the chill away will be available.  

Area residents are encouraged to go early and grab a spot for a chance to bring back those memories of a special time and focus on the magic of Christmas.  

There will be activities throughout the downtown area. The following businesses and vendors have shared their plans for the December Crossroads event:

 

Crossville Depot

169 N. Main St.

Tree lighting at 5 p.m.

 

Santa and Mrs. Claus And, because he move more quickly than can be detected by the naked eye, he will also be at Highland Federal Savings and Loan

Friday at the Depot T-shirts available for 

$10 each

 

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

Navarro’s Tacofood truck

Can’t Bayou Love food truck 

 

Plateau Properties

118 N. Main St.

Lori Lowe Powell, candidate for Assessor of Property, with Frosty the Snowman; a backdrop will be provided for photos with Frosty.

 

Boston Law Office

60 N. Main St.

Early Literacy Council distributing free books to children

Circuit Court Clerk Jessica Burgesswill 

distribute passport information; cotton candy and toy airplanes for the kids

 

Cahoots Two Gals General Store

53 N. Main St., Suite 100

hot apple cider, cookies; enter to win a giveaway basket

Suni Nelsonwith her newly released book

 

Star Recording Studio

56 N. Main St.

Paparazzi Independent Consultant

$5 tax-free jewelry

Loose Cannon

34 Fourth St.

Attend a Christmas pajama party with live entertainment

Billie Mae’s Boutique women’s and children clothing sales; enter to win a gift card

Avery’s Closet

Chestnut Hill Winery

 

Crossville Trophy

64 N. Main St.

Cumberland Signworkswill be selling T-shirt and signs

Four Seasons Salonwith complimentary homemade Christmas cookies and prize drawing

 

Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce

34 S. Main St.

Smoking Paw’sBBQ food truck 

 

Highland Federal Savings 

and Loan

106 S. Main St.

Santa Claus And, because he move more quickly than can be detected by the naked eye, he will also be at the 

Crossville Depot

 

Giggles and Grace

115 S. Main St., Suite 102

Lulus Sweets offering different sweet treats to purchase

Tags

Recommended for you