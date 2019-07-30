Everyone is invited to celebrate Back to School at the August edition of Friday at the Crossroads, set Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. in downtown Crossville.
There will be fun and games for all ages during the event, including a chance to dunk the Cumberland County High School basketball coaches. Proceeds benefit the basketball boosters.
Friday at the Crossroads is offering T-shirts. Cost is $10 each and they will be available during the event at Quill & Art, 71 N. Main St., and at the Crossville Depot while supplies last.
This event also includes the annual Dash in the Dark 5K presented by the Young Professionals Alliance. This is the third year participants will lace up their shoes for a run through the downtown area.
The race route circles downtown, starting and ending at Social Brew, 140 N. Main St. Registration begins at 7 p.m. Cost is $30 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. T-shirts will be available while supplies last.
The race kicks off at 8 p.m. Awards will be presented for overall winners and in age divisions.
Proceeds from this event support school-related food banks. Donations of nonperishable food may also be brought to Social Brew.
For three years, Friday at the Crossroads has operated with the support of the Crossville Noon Rotary Club and Downtown Crossville Inc. with support from the city of Crossville. However, the event is not without expenses, like the cost of providing portable toilets and trash cans throughout the downtown area.
Vendors have been asked to support the continued success of the event with a $5 donation, payable at the Depot.
The following business and vendors have shared information on their participation at the event:
Cumberland County Courthouse
2 N. Main St.
•Crossville Noon Rotary Club — the club will sponsor a bounce house to help the kids bounce away the afternoon
•Cumberland County High School Tip Off Club — the basketball boosters organization asks everyone to try their luck at dunking the coaches. The event supports the CCHS Jets and Lady Jets basketball teams
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
Parker Pressley performs at 6 p.m.
•BEMER — Learn about the potential health benefits of this bioelectric magnet energy regulator mat
Quill & Art
71 N. Main St.
Purchase a Friday at the Crossroads T-shirt for $10
•Cumberland County Democratic Party
Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce
34 S. Main St.
•Ascension Lutheran Church
•Cavity Commando’s Dentistry for Kids — Meet pediatric dentist Dr. Landon Sears, get a Cumberland County school calendar magnet and play Plinko to win a prize
French’s Shoes
117 N. Main St.
•Cumberland County Cardiac Pulmonary Rehab Alumni — Get your blood pressure checked and learn about this nonprofit organization dedicated to helping patients after a cardiac or pulmonary event, and educating the public about better health
•Icee Truck
Crossville Center of Dance
56 S. Main St.
•Stone Memorial Middle School Cheer — Sand art fundraiser, $3
•Lynn Alexander, photography — Browse samples of this artist’s work
Star Recording
56 N. Main St.
•Miracle-Ear — Enter for a drawing and pick up some goodies.
•Paparazzi Accessories — Pick up some accessories for the start of school
Crossville Trophy & Gifts
64 N. Main St.
•Jeannie’s Hallmark — Enter for a giveaway and check out samples of what you can find at the store
•Cumberland Signworks — Enter a giveaway for a backpack and browse the T-shirts for sale
•Rooted Students from Trinity Tabernacle — Check out the pallet decor and signs designed by the students and check out the Christian T-shirts available
Giggles and Grace
115 S. Main St.
•Timeless Bridal — enter to win bridal accessories and pick up candy for the kids
•Sharon Taylor Mary Kay —register to win gift certificates
•Beautycounter — Try samples and enter to win products
Boston Law Office
60 N. Main St.
•Cumberland County Early Literacy Council — pick up a new book for your child
•Circuit Court Clerk Jessica Burgess — Pick up your application for a U.S. passport and get the kids a youth passport booklet and balloons. She will hold a drawing for gift baskets for teachers and backpacks of school supplies for students
Christy’s Pub and Grub
69 S. Main St.
•Fast Assist — enter the drawings for a wireless headset, an hour of free IT support or an hour of free business IT support
•Sprint — Learn about Sprint services
Highland Federal Savings and Loan
106 S. Main St.
•Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity — enter to win a backpack full of school supplies, get some candy from the kids and learn about Habitat’s affordable homeownership program
•Cumberland Mountain State Park — visit with some feathered friends from the park’s aviary and learn how you can help your state park
Forte’s on the Square
27 E. Fourth St.
•Cumberland County High School Lady Jets Volleyball — They will be taking donations to support their upcoming season and handing out freezer pops
Crossville Depot
169 N. Main St.
•Blairstone Bakery — Try European and American sweets and bread made from scratch
•Mountain Snow
Express Lunch
144 S. Main St.
•Smoking Paw’s BBQ and Catering
•Tamale Lady
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
Enjoy live music from Daytripper starting at 8 p.m.
•Can’t Bayou Love food truck
•YPA Dash in the Dark 5K — register beginning at 7 p.m. Race starts at 8 p.m. There will be music outside from DJ Kendall Idema. Registration is $30
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
•Cumberland Homesteads Tower Association
Learn about the upcoming Homesteads Apple Festival, set Sept. 21-22
