The next Friday at the Crossroads event, “Fall Festival,” should have something for all ages — and their four-legged friends.
Crossville Noon Rotary Club and Downtown Crossville Inc. partner to make the 2019 installments, bimonthly from April to December, possible.
Businesses, vendors, nonprofit agencies musicians and churches will be at the event from 4-8 p.m. in downtown Crossville.
The Upper Cumberland Tourism Association along with the wineries of the Upper Cumberland Wine Trail are combining forces for the Wine at the Crossroads, the Upper Cumberland Wine Festival from 5-8 p.m. It’s the first time all wineries in the region have come to Friday at the Crossroads for a premier fall wine-tasting experience.
The eight wineries of the Upper Cumberland Wine Trail include Cellar 53, Chestnut Hill, DelMonaco, Highland Manor, Holly Ridge, Northfield Vineyards, Paris and Stonehaus.
Tickets for the festival are $15 per person participating in tasting.
Admission includes wine tastings at each of the winery booths and a complimentary souvenir wine glass.
All guests must be at least 21 years of age. Wine will also be available for purchase at each winery booth.
And since fall means Halloween, man’s best friend will usher in the season at Friday at the Crossroads for the inauguaral Pup Parade. A $5-per-pup registration fee will benefit Focus on Cumberland County Animal Safety and its efforts to assist the Crossville-Cumberland County Animal Shelter.
Pets and their people are encouraged to show up in costume, register at the Crossville Depot and get ready to strut their stuff down Main St. to the Palace Theatre. The parade from 5:30-5:45 p.m. will culminate with an awards ceremony at the Palace, where honors will be given for most creative costume, crazy couple costume and pet-owner lookalike.
Children participating must be accompanied by an adult. Remember to keep your canine on a leash at all times and immediately scoop up behind him.
Crossville Depot
169 N. Main St.
Can’t Bayou Love food truck
Tamales y Pan Dulce Guerrero
with homemade tamales and
sweet Mexican bread
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
Rollin’ Smoke BBQfood
Sazerac Artcolorful hand-painted home décor and furniture with a “Southern Primitive” vibe; also many “upcycled” vintage candlesticks
Forte’s on the Square
27 E. fourth St., No. 4585
Cumberland Fellowship and LOVE Crossvillewill be handing out free drinks and LOVE Crossville stickers
Star Recording Studio
56 N. Main St.
Stefanie Martin Johnson
Paparazzi Independent Consultant
$5 tax-free jewelry
Cumberland County Courthouse
2 N. Main St.
Circuit Court Clerk Jessica Burgesswill have forms and information on passports; balloons and cardboard airplanes for the kids (and maybe cotton candy)
Veterans Memorial
Main and Fourth Sts.
Mountain SnowShaved Ice and New Orleans Style Snoballs
Mitchell Drug Co.
97 N. Main St.
Cumberland County Cardiac Pulmonary Rehab Alumnibake sale
Cumberland Shrine Club
Giggles and Grace
115 S. Main St.
Lulu’s Sweetscupcakes and other sweet treats
Fast Pace Urgent Care Clinicinformation about services at the clinics; a clinic nurse will do free blood pressure checks; serving popcorn.
Timeless Bridalgiving away small treats
Sharon Taylor’s Mary Kay Cosmeticspassing out candy and giving away a Skinvigorate cleansing brush
Honest Livingorganic and essential oil based health products for home and body; will have treats to hand out
Shadow Mountain Home Services LLChand outs to create you own fall-themed house craft for kids
Oral Surgery Specialists of
Tennessee
Boston Law Office
60 N. Main St.
Early Literacy Council distributing books to children
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
Rodan+Fields Premium SkincareSee a variety of different premium skincare products from face masks to body lotion; a giveaway is planned; samples available while supplies last
Old Time German Band
Military Memorial Museum
20 S. Main St.
Friends of the Librarypassing out friendship bracelets and candy to children, and signing up adults for a free basket of books; also promoting Oct. 25-26 Book, Bling and Bake Sale and taking new memberships
Military Museum/Chamber of Commerce
20 S. Main St./34 S. Main St.
Reliable Power Washing will have a game for the kids
Chamber of Commerce
34 S. Main St.
Rob Slone State Farm Agencywill have lots of giveaways
Kelli Hatley’s painted palletswith hand-drawn and painted pallet wood; also cake pops
Ascension Lutheran Church
Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
Cumberland County Cardiac Pulmonary Alumni Inc.will have a tent and sound system set up to play a variety of music for everyone’s enjoyment and maybe create a good old-fashioned street dance; EMS will give ambulance tours, explain what they do and show the new high tech Alumni purchased for them through grants and donations
Sprint with information about services
Cumberland County Rising
18 East St.
Cumberland County Rising Anti-Drug Coalition will do the Red Sand Project to bring awareness to human trafficking.
French’s Shoes
117 N. Main St.
Icee Man
