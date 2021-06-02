Friday at the Crossroads will return this Friday, with fun, food and activities for all ages.
The popular community event will again take place in Downtown Crossville from 4-8 p.m.
“It is a pleasure to get Friday at the Crossroads back on track for the 2021 calendar year,” said Brooke Shaffer, with the steering committee. “We have missed being able to see our community out in the downtown area visiting our businesses and enjoying the festivities offered at these events.”
Plans are for Friday at the Crossroads to be held the first Friday of June, August, October and December.
“Since announcing that it would be back in June, we have had a positive response from the community,” Shaffer said, “and our hope is that businesses will see some additional sales from the events scheduled this year.
The city of Crossville is sponsoring a live musical guest for the event. Seven Pine, a group of brothers and friends who enjoy playing country covers and their original songs, will be at the Palace Theatre from 5-8 p.m.
Members include Brandon Luttrell, Jack and Lance Marshall , Leonard Sloan and Cameron Sink, Brandon’s little brother.
Local businesses and area vendors will be there to share their goods and services. Participants include:
The “Triangle” Building
96 N. Main St.
DeBell Family Farms
This small farm north of Crossville offers a variety of market garden vegetables, fruit, honey and pasture raised meats. They provide an agritourism site where people can learn more about farming.
Kaleidoscope Beauty Salon
68 S. main St.
Hillandale Hit and Miss Ice Cream
Enjoy a cup of homemade ice cream, churned with the help of an antique Hit and Miss engine
Milo Lemert Building
2 S. Main St.
SmallBiz Staffing
Pick up some swag and put in an application for open positions
St
one Museum
Corner of Main St. and 2nd St.
Bunz on the Run
Offering quarter-pound all-beef hotdogs and Italian sausages
Clothespins Boutique
71 N. Main St.
Moss Meals
Learn more about this local meal prep business
Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce
34 S. Main St.
Ascension Lutheran Church
Register to win door prizes
Pick up treats for your dog
Enjoy a game of corn hole with the kids
Pick up church information and “Ask the Pastor”
Smoking Paw’s BBQ
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
Jamie Adamson will be performing Live “In the House” at 6 p.m. as part of the Grinder House music series. You need tickets, $10, and reservations, as space is limited. See Grinder House Coffee on Facebook to learn more.
Plateau Chapter Tennessee Trails Association
Register to win a prize that will enhance your hiking experience
Learn about the chapter and their scheduled hikes
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
Kendall Idema performs beginning at 8 a.m.
Tasty Trailer food truck
Adam’s Awards
Giving away ink pens and flip-flop keychains
Rocky Top Services
Giving away ink pens and flip-flop keychains
Crossville Depot
169 N. Main St.
Tamales y Pan Dulce Guerrero
Military Memorial Museum
20 S. Main St.
Cindi Jo’s BBQ
Veterans Memorial
Corner of Main St. and 4th St.
Mountain Snow
Beat the heat with a shaved ice treat
Ms. Cam’s Studio
56 S. Main St.
Stone Memorial Middle
School Cheer Team
Enjoy making a sand art craft while supporting the team’s goal of buying new uniforms
We Three Designs
64 S. Main St.
Sharon Taylor Mary Kay Cosmetics
There will be product demonstrations and giveaways and product information.
Crossville Trophy and Gifts
64 N. Main St.
Saffron Spallon & Herb Co.
Learn about essential oils and essential oil blends
Author Aprel Phelps Downey
Try to knock down a tower of silly monsters with bean bags, with prizes for all who give it their best shot!
Mitchell Drug Co.
97 N. Main St.
Color Street
Lindsay Baker will offer dry finger nail polish
Boston and Poore,
Attorneys at Law
60 N. Main St.
Nathan Clouse, candidate for Cumberland County General Sessions judge
Free flavored drinks for the kids and kids-at-heart
Compass Realty
52 N. Main St.
Shine Yoga and Health
Enjoy a three-pose yoga session and visit with a therapy dog
