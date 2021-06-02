Crossraods file.jpg

Friday at the Crossroads brings the community together in Crossville’s historic downtown business district. The event was not held in 2020 due to the global pandemic, but planners are excited to bring the popular community festival back in 2021. There will be music, food, shopping and more from 4-8 p.m. Friday.

The popular community event will again take place in Downtown Crossville from 4-8 p.m.

“It is a pleasure to get Friday at the Crossroads back on track for the 2021 calendar year,” said Brooke Shaffer, with the steering committee. “We have missed being able to see our community out in the downtown area visiting our businesses and enjoying the festivities offered at these events.”

Plans are for Friday at the Crossroads to be held the first Friday of June, August, October and December.

“Since announcing that it would be back in June, we have had a positive response from the community,” Shaffer said, “and our hope is that businesses will see some additional sales from the events scheduled this year.

The city of Crossville is sponsoring a live musical guest for the event. Seven Pine, a group of brothers and friends who enjoy playing country covers and their original songs, will be at the Palace Theatre from 5-8 p.m.

Members include Brandon Luttrell, Jack and Lance Marshall , Leonard Sloan and Cameron Sink, Brandon’s little brother.

Local businesses and area vendors will be there to share their goods and services. Participants include:

 

The “Triangle” Building

96 N. Main St.

 

DeBell Family Farms

This small farm north of Crossville offers a variety of market garden vegetables, fruit, honey and pasture raised meats. They provide an agritourism site where people can learn more about farming.

 

Kaleidoscope Beauty Salon

68 S. main St.

 

Hillandale Hit and Miss Ice Cream

Enjoy a cup of homemade ice cream, churned with the help of an antique Hit and Miss engine

 

Milo Lemert Building

2 S. Main St.

 

SmallBiz Staffing

Pick up some swag and put in an application for open positions

 

St

one Museum

Corner of Main St. and 2nd St.

 

Bunz on the Run

Offering quarter-pound all-beef hotdogs and Italian sausages

 

Clothespins Boutique

71 N. Main St.

 

Moss Meals

Learn more about this local meal prep business

 

Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce

34 S. Main St.

 

Ascension Lutheran Church

Register to win door prizes

Pick up treats for your dog

Enjoy a game of corn hole with the kids

Pick up church information and “Ask the Pastor”

 

Smoking Paw’s BBQ

 

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

Jamie Adamson will be performing Live “In the House” at 6 p.m. as part of the Grinder House music series. You need tickets, $10, and reservations, as space is limited. See Grinder House Coffee on Facebook to learn more.

 

Plateau Chapter Tennessee Trails Association

Register to win a prize that will enhance your hiking experience

Learn about the chapter and their scheduled hikes

 

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

Kendall Idema performs beginning at 8 a.m.

 

Tasty Trailer food truck

 

Adam’s Awards

Giving away ink pens and flip-flop keychains

 

Rocky Top Services

Giving away ink pens and flip-flop keychains

 

Crossville Depot

169 N. Main St.

 

Tamales y Pan Dulce Guerrero

Military Memorial Museum

20 S. Main St.

 

Cindi Jo’s BBQ

 

Veterans Memorial

Corner of Main St. and 4th St.

 

Mountain Snow

Beat the heat with a shaved ice treat

 

Ms. Cam’s Studio

56 S. Main St.

 

Stone Memorial Middle 

School Cheer Team

Enjoy making a sand art craft while supporting the team’s goal of buying new uniforms

 

We Three Designs

64 S. Main St.

 

Sharon Taylor Mary Kay Cosmetics

There will be product demonstrations and giveaways and product information.

 

Crossville Trophy and Gifts

64 N. Main St.

 

Saffron Spallon & Herb Co.

Learn about essential oils and essential oil blends

 

Author Aprel Phelps Downey

Try to knock down a tower of silly monsters with bean bags, with prizes for all who give it their best shot!

 

Mitchell Drug Co.

97 N. Main St.

 

Color Street

Lindsay Baker will offer dry finger nail polish

 

Boston and Poore, 

Attorneys at Law

60 N. Main St.

 

Nathan Clouse, candidate for Cumberland County General Sessions judge

Free flavored drinks for the kids and kids-at-heart

 

Compass Realty

52 N. Main St.

 

Shine Yoga and Health

Enjoy a three-pose yoga session and visit with a therapy dog 

