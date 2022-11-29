Kick off the holiday season with the Dec. 2 Friday at the Crossroads — Winter Wonderland.
Downtown Crossville will be decked out for Christmas, with lights, music and more from 4-8 p.m.
Downtown Crossville Inc. will host the annual tree lighting at the Crossville Depot, with Crossville Mayor RJ Crawford — who will be sworn in Thursday evening.
Come early to sign along to your holiday favorites with DJ and Donna Garrison. The tree lighting is set for 5 p.m. sharp.
Afterward, enjoy music from the Cumberland County Community Chorus under the direction of David Garrison.
December is also when we remember the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941. This surprise military attack by Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service on the Hawaii naval base thrust the United States into World War II. The Military Memorial Museum will be open during Friday at the Crossroads to share information on the men and women who served in WWII, as well as other military action from the Civil War through current conflicts.
Outside, Dr. Donald and Shalena Hooie will display their 1944 Willy’s Jeep, outfitted for service in the South Pacific.
Inside, learn about Camp Crossville, a prisoner of war camp in Cumberland County that house German and Italian prisoners of war.
The museum will be open until 7 p.m.
The following business and vendors have shared their plans for Friday at the Crossroads: Winter Wonderland.
Cumberland County Courthouse
2 N. Main St.
Cumberland County Republican Party
corner of 4th and Main
The first 50 people to visit the Party’s booth will get a ticket for one free item at Grinder House Coffee.
Bunz on the Run
corner of 2nd and Main
Food Truck
Military Memorial Museum
20 S. Main St.
Open until 7 p.m.
Tours of the museum available
Bos & Co. Children’s Boutique
71 N. Main St.
Tatum+Rose Graphics
Stop by for a game of Snowman Darts for discounts on purchases or Christmas-themed stickers and candy canes.
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
Plateau Christian Church
Try your luck at a “snowball” toss and enjoy some peppermint candies.
French’s Boots
78 N. Main St.
B LINK’D Permanent Jewelry
Yarn Gifter
French’s Shoes
117 N. Main St.
Gracee’s Baked Goods
Stop by to register for a giveaway
Hurricane Cycles
138 N. Main St.
Cheesecakes Plus More
They will be passing out candy canes and have a variety of treats for sale: banana bread, apple cheesecake bars and dog treats
Please remember streets in the downtown area will be closed for this event. The following streets will begin being closed at approximately 3:30 p.m. and remain closed until 8 p.m.:
Main Street from Hwy 70 to Neecham Avenue
Fourth Street from Thurman Avenue to West Avenue
Second Street from Main Street to Thurman Avenue
First Street from West Avenue to Thurman Avenue
Stanley Street from Main Street to Thurman Avenue
Fifth Street from West Avenue to Main Street
