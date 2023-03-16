Friday at the Crossroads, a community celebration held in downtown Crossville, returns for the 2023 season with the first installment, Downtown in Bloom, set April 7 from 4-8 p.m.
Friday at the Crossroads is held the first Friday of the month in April, June, August, October and December, with a seasonal theme for each event.
In April, Momentum Behavior Analysis and Thrive Therapy will celebrate Autism Awareness Month with Light It Up Blue.
Businesses and vendors are encouraged to incorporate blue puzzle pieces into decorations. Patrons can participate by wearing blue to the event.
Friday at the Crossroads encourages area businesses from outside the downtown area, nonprofit organizations, churches and others to work with the downtown businesses.
Vendors wishing to participate should reach out to the businesses in the area of the festival and ask if they can set up outside their business.
Musicians and individuals needing open space should contact Brooke Shaffer at bshaffer@cumberlandcountytn.gov to request a space.
Downtown Crossville, Inc. provides funding and support for Friday at the Crossroads. The city of Crossville also absorbs costs it incurs in connection with the events. The steering committee notes that, without this support, Friday at the Crossroads would not be possible.
