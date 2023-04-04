Friday at the Crossroads kicks off its seventh season this Friday with Downtown in Bloom.
The event will feature a spring theme as the community readies for warmer weather and the beauty of spring across the Cumberland Plateau.
Momentum Behavior Analysis and Thrive Therapy are joining with Friday at the Crossroads to celebrate Autism Awareness Month in April, with Light it Up Blue. Everyone can participate by wearing blue on Friday.
Stop by and see them. They’ll be on Main St. near Taylor Ave., past Social Brew.
Friday at the Crossroads encourages everyone to come out and explore Crossville’s historic downtown district and learn about local businesses both in downtown and throughout the community. Vendors will have games, special drawings and fun for the whole family.
Friday at the Crossroads is held the first Friday in April, June, August, October and December, with a new theme and new activities each event.
Friday at the Crossroads is from 4-8 p.m. Friday in downtown Crossville. Be mindful of street closures in the area.
Downtown Crossville Inc. provides funding and support for Friday at the Crossroads, with additional support from the city of Crossville, which absorbs the cost it incurs in connection with the Friday at the Crossroads events.
The following business and vendors will be participating in Friday at the Crossroads:
Cumberland County Courthouse
2 N. Main St.
Cumberland County
Master Gardeners
Stop by and grab a plant starter to help make the spring more colorful.
Cumberland County
Health Department
Stop by to take part in a quick activity designed to be fun and get you moving.
Crossville Head Start
Play the Easter egg toss game, enjoy some refreshments and learn more about enrolling in Head Start.
Cumberland County
Republican Party
Get a ticket for a free regular cone or cup from The Scoop ice cream truck. Tickets available for the first 50 people.
Bunz on the Run
Food Truck
Gourmet hot dogs, Italian sausage, hamburgers, nachos and cheese, pulled pork
Hurricane Cycles
138 N. Main St.
Cheesecakes Plus More
They’ll have banana bread, apple cheesecake bars and dog treats for sale. Stop by for face painting.
Boston & Poor Attorneys at Law
60 N. Main St.
Paramount Title Services LLC
Kids can win a prize in the duck pond game. Register for two basket giveaways.
Compass Realty Group
52 N. Main St.
Capps Designs
Pick a flower and win a prize
Stefanie’s Decals and
Personalized Gifts
Law Office of Holly Lee
53 N. Main St.
Cumberland County
Rescue Squad
Register for a drawing for a T-shirt and pick up some candy
French’s Shoes
117 N. Main St.
DAH Cookies
Make Your Own Scene sticker sheet giveaway
Palace Theatre
210 S. Main St.
Sweet Justice TN
Play a game of Plinko to win samples of freeze-dried candy and enter for an Easter basket of freeze-dried candy.
Christie’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
The Grain
Custom wood art
French’s Boots
78 N. Main St.
Yarngifter by Melody
Cravens Building
115 S. Main St.
Cub Scout Pack 374
Play a fun fishing game and check out the Camp Cards, with discounts to local businesses.
Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce
34 S. Main St.
Notajeweler
Jewelry vendor
Cajun Creation
Pecans and candies
50 Shades of Sweet
Ascension Lutheran Church
Cahoots
53 N. Main St.
Affiliated Associates
Play a game of Jenga with the Affiliated Associates team and enter for a chance at a giveaway.
The following streets will be closed for Friday at the Crossroads, with closures beginning around 3:30 p.m.
Main Street from Hwy 70 to Neecham Avenue
Fourth Street from Thurman Avenue to West Avenue
Second Street from Main Street to Thurman Avenue
First Street from West Avenue to Thurman Avenue
Stanley Street from Main Street to Thurman Avenue
Fifth Street from West Avenue to Main Street
