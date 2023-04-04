DSC02016.JPG

Friday at the Crossroads, a community celebration held in Downtown Crossville, returns for the 2023 season with the first installment, Downtown in Bloom, set April 7 from 4-8 p.m. Cumberland County Master Gardeners Rhoda Hiller, Jewell Whilhot and Susan Maruska were among those who helped everyone welcome spring with plants that could be taken home and planted for the season at last April’s event.

Friday at the Crossroads kicks off its seventh season this Friday with Downtown in Bloom.

The event will feature a spring theme as the community readies for warmer weather and the beauty of spring across the Cumberland Plateau. 

Momentum Behavior Analysis and Thrive Therapy are joining with Friday at the Crossroads to celebrate Autism Awareness Month in April, with Light it Up Blue. Everyone can participate by wearing blue on Friday.

Stop by and see them. They’ll be on Main St. near Taylor Ave., past Social Brew.

Friday at the Crossroads encourages everyone to come out and explore Crossville’s historic downtown district and learn about local businesses both in downtown and throughout the community. Vendors will have games, special drawings and fun for the whole family.

Friday at the Crossroads is held the first Friday in April, June, August, October and December, with a new theme and new activities each event.

Friday at the Crossroads is from 4-8 p.m. Friday in downtown Crossville. Be mindful of street closures in the area.

Downtown Crossville Inc. provides funding and support for Friday at the Crossroads, with additional support from the city of Crossville, which absorbs the cost it incurs in connection with the Friday at the Crossroads events.

The following business and vendors will be participating in Friday at the Crossroads:

 

Cumberland County Courthouse

2 N. Main St.

 

Cumberland County 

Master Gardeners

Stop by and grab a plant starter to help make the spring more colorful.

 

Cumberland County 

Health Department

Stop by to take part in a quick activity designed to be fun and get you moving.

 

Crossville Head Start

Play the Easter egg toss game, enjoy some refreshments and learn more about enrolling in Head Start.

 

Cumberland County 

Republican Party

Get a ticket for a free regular cone or cup from The Scoop ice cream truck. Tickets available for the first 50 people.

Bunz on the Run

Food Truck

Gourmet hot dogs, Italian sausage, hamburgers, nachos and cheese, pulled pork

 

Hurricane Cycles

138 N. Main St.

 

Cheesecakes Plus More

They’ll have banana bread, apple cheesecake bars and dog treats for sale. Stop by for face painting.

 

Boston & Poor Attorneys at Law

60 N. Main St.

 

Paramount Title Services LLC

Kids can win a prize in the duck pond game. Register for two basket giveaways.

 

Compass Realty Group

52 N. Main St.

 

Capps Designs

Pick a flower and win a prize

 

Stefanie’s Decals and 

Personalized Gifts

 

Law Office of Holly Lee

53 N. Main St.

 

Cumberland County

Rescue Squad

Register for a drawing for a T-shirt and pick up some candy

 

French’s Shoes

117 N. Main St.

 

DAH Cookies

Make Your Own Scene sticker sheet giveaway

 

Palace Theatre

210 S. Main St.

 

Sweet Justice TN

Play a game of Plinko to win samples of freeze-dried candy and enter for an Easter basket of freeze-dried candy.

 

Christie’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

 

The Grain

Custom wood art

 

French’s Boots

78 N. Main St.

 

Yarngifter by Melody

 

Cravens Building

115 S. Main St.

 

Cub Scout Pack 374

Play a fun fishing game and check out the Camp Cards, with discounts to local businesses.

 

Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce

34 S. Main St.

 

Notajeweler

Jewelry vendor

 

Cajun Creation

Pecans and candies

 

50 Shades of Sweet

 

Ascension Lutheran Church

 

Cahoots

53 N. Main St.

 

Affiliated Associates

Play a game of Jenga with the Affiliated Associates team and enter for a chance at a giveaway.

The following streets will be closed for Friday at the Crossroads, with closures beginning around 3:30 p.m.

Main Street from Hwy 70 to Neecham Avenue

Fourth Street from Thurman Avenue to West Avenue

Second Street from Main Street to Thurman Avenue

First Street from West Avenue to Thurman Avenue

Stanley Street from Main Street to Thurman Avenue

Fifth Street from West Avenue to Main Street

Tags

Trending Video