Friday at the Crossroads, a community celebration held in Downtown Crossville, returns for the 2023 season with the first installment, Downtown in Bloom, set April 7 from 4-8 p.m. Cumberland County Master Gardeners Rhoda Hiller, Jewell Whilhot and Susan Maruska were among those who helped everyone welcome spring with plants that could be taken home and planted for the season at last April’s event.