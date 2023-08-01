IMG_3446.jpg

Kids enjoy “fishing” for a prize during the June “Flip Flop Friday” event. Look for plenty of family friendly activities at this Friday’s Friday at the Crossroads

The United Fund of Cumberland County will take over the courthouse lawn Friday for the August Friday at the Crossroads event.

Stop by to learn more about Cumberland County’s unique organization that supports more than 30 nonprofit agencies and their work in the community. And, visit with the organizations as they share their unique missions and offer up family-friendly fun for all ages.

“In 1966, a group of people chartered United Fund to raise money to help those in our community. In the years since, through the generosity of many people and businesses, we now assist over 30 different partner agencies,” said Holly Neal, executive director.

The event serves as the kick-off for the annual United Fund campaign. The organization partners with local nonprofit agencies to help feed the hungry, assist people facing emergencies and disasters, victims of adult and child domestic violence and sexual assault, citizens with brain disorders and disabilities, low-income families, the elderly and the children and youth of the community.

Activities at the courthouse will include bounce houses, games, children’s book giveaways and more.

Vendors will be celebrating Back to School at the August Friday at the Crossroads. The event is set for 4-8 p.m. throughout the downtown area.

Stop by vendor booths to register to win free backpacks filled with school supplies and more.

The Chop Shop, at 296 West Ave. in the downtown area, will also be hosting its annual Back to School Bash. The local salon offers free haircuts for ages 4-18. Haircuts are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

While waiting, enjoy games and treats outside. They will also be hosting giveaways of school supplies.

Stop by The Amp behind the courthouse to learn about Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts organizations in the community and enjoy some fun activities.

Downtown Crossville, Inc. provides the funding and support that makes

F@TC possible, with additional support from the United Fund this month. Special thanks also to the city of Crossville, which assists with street closings and absorbing the costs it incurs for these community events.

The following businesses and organizations have shared their activities for the event:

Cumberland County 

Courthouse

2 N. Main St.

United Fund of Cumberland County

Campaign Kick Off

Play a round of cornhole and pick up some school supplies

Bounce Houses

Hilltoppers and The Arc

Duck Pond Game

L.B.J.&C. Foster Grandparents and RSVP

Ring Toss and bubbles

L.B.J.&C. Head Start

Egg Toss

Cumberland County 

Prevention Coalition

Free popsicles; enjoy a water gun game

C-5 Christian Counseling Center

Ring Toss Game

Stephens Center

School supplies and games

Kids on the Rise

Duck Pond

Cumberland County

Rescue Squad

Cumberland County

Health Department

Enjoying activities like jump rope; changing station and breastfeeding station

University of Tennessee

Learn more about childhood vaccinations

U.S. Bank

Pick up insulated shopping bags

 

The Amp

29 Division St.

Boy Scouts

Velcro Archery

Girl Scouts

Parachute games

 

The Chop Shop

296 West Ave.

Free hair cuts for ages 4-18, first-come, first served; games and treats; and giveaways of school supplies and backpacks.

 

Mitchell’s Pharmacy

97 N. Main St.

Cumberland Adult Reading Council

Book giveaway; take a selfie with your favorite book; roll for the Mochi game

 

Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber 

of Commerce

34 S. Main St.

Ascension Lutheran Church

HandyLinx

 

Milo Lemert Building

2 S. Main St.

Cumberland County 

Republican Party

Free ice cream from Scoops for the first 50 people who pick up a ticket.

 

Main St. at Fourth St.

Bondi Bowls

Food Truck

 

Main St. at Second St.

Bunz on the Run

Food Truck

 

Main St. and 5th St.

Cumberland County 

Democratic Party

Giveaways for the kids, information on upcoming events

 

Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

Avalon Center Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Program

Sidewalk chalk, bubble machine and Bucket Ball

 

Plateau Properties

118 N. Main St.

Gernt Insurance

Stop by for school supplies

 

Copper Chick’s Goat Soapery and Makery

115 S. Main St.

No Boundaries Fitness

Fitness games and giveaways

CRYSA Soccer

Learn more about Crossville’s Recreational Youth Soccer Association and try your skills in a soccer goal contest.

 

Highland Federal Savings & Loan Association

106 S. Main St.

New Age Homes Co.

 

Boston and Poore Attorneys at Law

60 N. Main St.

Paramount Title Services LLC

Spin the wheel to win back-to-school supplies and register for a drawing to give away four backpacks full of supplies and matching lunch boxes.

 

French’s Boots

78 N. Main St.

Yarngifter by Melody

Shop for unique crochet towel toppers

 

French’s Shoes

117 N. Main St.

Epicure

Play Plinko to win a back-to-school prize

Scentsy

Register for a back-to-school giveaway

 

Crossville Depot

169 N. Main St.

Two Old Guys — Pickin’ the Plateau

 

Streets throughout the downtown area will be closed for Friday at the Crossroads, beginning at about 3:30 p.m., and reopen around 8 p.m. Street closures are:

• Main St., Hwy. 70 to Neecham Ave.

• Fourth St., Thurman Ave. to West Ave.

• Second St., Main St. to Thurman Ave.

• First St., West Ave. to Thurman Ave.

• Stanley St., Main St. to Thurman Ave.

• Fifth St., West Ave. to Main St.

For more information or to keep up with future events, like Friday at the Crossroads on Facebook.

 

