The United Fund of Cumberland County will take over the courthouse lawn Friday for the August Friday at the Crossroads event.
Stop by to learn more about Cumberland County’s unique organization that supports more than 30 nonprofit agencies and their work in the community. And, visit with the organizations as they share their unique missions and offer up family-friendly fun for all ages.
“In 1966, a group of people chartered United Fund to raise money to help those in our community. In the years since, through the generosity of many people and businesses, we now assist over 30 different partner agencies,” said Holly Neal, executive director.
The event serves as the kick-off for the annual United Fund campaign. The organization partners with local nonprofit agencies to help feed the hungry, assist people facing emergencies and disasters, victims of adult and child domestic violence and sexual assault, citizens with brain disorders and disabilities, low-income families, the elderly and the children and youth of the community.
Activities at the courthouse will include bounce houses, games, children’s book giveaways and more.
Vendors will be celebrating Back to School at the August Friday at the Crossroads. The event is set for 4-8 p.m. throughout the downtown area.
Stop by vendor booths to register to win free backpacks filled with school supplies and more.
The Chop Shop, at 296 West Ave. in the downtown area, will also be hosting its annual Back to School Bash. The local salon offers free haircuts for ages 4-18. Haircuts are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
While waiting, enjoy games and treats outside. They will also be hosting giveaways of school supplies.
Stop by The Amp behind the courthouse to learn about Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts organizations in the community and enjoy some fun activities.
Downtown Crossville, Inc. provides the funding and support that makes
F@TC possible, with additional support from the United Fund this month. Special thanks also to the city of Crossville, which assists with street closings and absorbing the costs it incurs for these community events.
The following businesses and organizations have shared their activities for the event:
Cumberland County
Courthouse
2 N. Main St.
United Fund of Cumberland County
Campaign Kick Off
Play a round of cornhole and pick up some school supplies
Bounce Houses
Hilltoppers and The Arc
Duck Pond Game
L.B.J.&C. Foster Grandparents and RSVP
Ring Toss and bubbles
L.B.J.&C. Head Start
Egg Toss
Cumberland County
Prevention Coalition
Free popsicles; enjoy a water gun game
C-5 Christian Counseling Center
Ring Toss Game
Stephens Center
School supplies and games
Kids on the Rise
Duck Pond
Cumberland County
Rescue Squad
Cumberland County
Health Department
Enjoying activities like jump rope; changing station and breastfeeding station
University of Tennessee
Learn more about childhood vaccinations
U.S. Bank
Pick up insulated shopping bags
The Amp
29 Division St.
Boy Scouts
Velcro Archery
Girl Scouts
Parachute games
The Chop Shop
296 West Ave.
Free hair cuts for ages 4-18, first-come, first served; games and treats; and giveaways of school supplies and backpacks.
Mitchell’s Pharmacy
97 N. Main St.
Cumberland Adult Reading Council
Book giveaway; take a selfie with your favorite book; roll for the Mochi game
Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber
of Commerce
34 S. Main St.
Ascension Lutheran Church
HandyLinx
Milo Lemert Building
2 S. Main St.
Cumberland County
Republican Party
Free ice cream from Scoops for the first 50 people who pick up a ticket.
Main St. at Fourth St.
Bondi Bowls
Food Truck
Main St. at Second St.
Bunz on the Run
Food Truck
Main St. and 5th St.
Cumberland County
Democratic Party
Giveaways for the kids, information on upcoming events
Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
Avalon Center Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Program
Sidewalk chalk, bubble machine and Bucket Ball
Plateau Properties
118 N. Main St.
Gernt Insurance
Stop by for school supplies
Copper Chick’s Goat Soapery and Makery
115 S. Main St.
No Boundaries Fitness
Fitness games and giveaways
CRYSA Soccer
Learn more about Crossville’s Recreational Youth Soccer Association and try your skills in a soccer goal contest.
Highland Federal Savings & Loan Association
106 S. Main St.
New Age Homes Co.
Boston and Poore Attorneys at Law
60 N. Main St.
Paramount Title Services LLC
Spin the wheel to win back-to-school supplies and register for a drawing to give away four backpacks full of supplies and matching lunch boxes.
French’s Boots
78 N. Main St.
Yarngifter by Melody
Shop for unique crochet towel toppers
French’s Shoes
117 N. Main St.
Epicure
Play Plinko to win a back-to-school prize
Scentsy
Register for a back-to-school giveaway
Crossville Depot
169 N. Main St.
Two Old Guys — Pickin’ the Plateau
Streets throughout the downtown area will be closed for Friday at the Crossroads, beginning at about 3:30 p.m., and reopen around 8 p.m. Street closures are:
• Main St., Hwy. 70 to Neecham Ave.
• Fourth St., Thurman Ave. to West Ave.
• Second St., Main St. to Thurman Ave.
• First St., West Ave. to Thurman Ave.
• Stanley St., Main St. to Thurman Ave.
• Fifth St., West Ave. to Main St.
For more information or to keep up with future events, like Friday at the Crossroads on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.