On Saturday, June 25, the Crossville Cruisers Car Club presented Tim French with an appreciation award for his patriotism and dedication. He carries the American flag more than 50 miles every day to honor a fallen veteran. He and his companion, Robert Batz, walk throughout the city and county receiving only “honks” for what they do. The public is encouraged to give them a honk when they see them to show their support. French will attend the next Cruise-In from noon-4 p.m. July 23. The public is encouraged to drop by to visit with him.

