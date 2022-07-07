On Saturday, June 25, the Crossville Cruisers Car Club presented Tim French with an appreciation award for his patriotism and dedication. He carries the American flag more than 50 miles every day to honor a fallen veteran. He and his companion, Robert Batz, walk throughout the city and county receiving only “honks” for what they do. The public is encouraged to give them a honk when they see them to show their support. French will attend the next Cruise-In from noon-4 p.m. July 23. The public is encouraged to drop by to visit with him.
featured
French honored for patriotism
Trending Video
Featured Local Savings
Most Popular
Articles
- State’s first Buc-ee’s opens here
- Search for one nets five drug arrests
- Phipps charged with stealing 28 keys
- Board: little community support for restaurants
- Site plans for garage, car wash, charging station OK’d
- COLUMN: Atlanta Braves’ Crab Orchard tie
- New sentencing laws take effect July 1
- Woman dies from injuries in house fire
- Mushrooms found in crash vehicle
- Stone’s Gunderson awarded first Martin Gibson Scholarship
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.