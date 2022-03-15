Upper Cumberland State Health Insurance Assistance Program is conducting a series of free “Welcome to Medicare” classes in Crossville this year.
Classes will be hosted monthly at Art Circle Public Library at 3 East St., Crossville. Each class will consist of training on Parts A, B, C & D, as well as Medigap policies, ways to prevent Medicare fraud, and more.
Classes will be:
Saturday, March 19, 9 a.m.-noon
Tuesday, April 5, 1-4 p.m.
Saturday, May 21, 9 a.m.-noon
Monday, June 6, 9 a.m.-noon
Friday, July 15, 1-4 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 8, 9 a.m.-noon
Thursday, Sept. 22, 1-4 p.m.
Availability is limited, and it is recommended interested individuals register as soon as possible in order to attend this free class.
SHIP is a federally funded program administered through the Area Agency on Aging & Disability. Call SHIP at 931-432-4150, visit the Upper Cumberland SHIP Facebook Page at facebook.com/UCSHIP or email ship@ucdd.org to register for one of the free Welcome to Medicare classes or to learn more about other programs and services available.
SHIP and Senior Medicare Patrol are administered with the Upper Cumberland Development District and cover all 14 Upper Cumberland counties.
SHIP/SMP representatives provide free and unbiased Medicare counseling for any questions, abuse or concerns; they will also screen Medicare beneficiaries for Low-Income Assistance Programs.
Call SHIP at 1-877-801-0044 or 931-432-4150 for more information.
