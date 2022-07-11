Upper Cumberland SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) is conducting a free Welcome to Medicare! class from 1-4 p.m. July 15 at Art Circle Public Library at 3 East St., Crossville.
This class will consist of training on Medicare Parts A, B, C and D, as well as Medigap policies and ways to prevent Medicare fraud.
SHIP is a federally funded program administered through the Area Agency on Aging and Disability.
Call 931-432-4150, visit the Upper Cumberland SHIP Facebook page or email ship@ucdd.org to register or learn more.
SHIP and SMP (Senior Medicare Patrol) are administered by the Upper Cumberland Development District and cover all 14 Upper Cumberland counties.
SHIP/SMP representatives provide free and unbiased Medicare counseling for any questions, abuse or concerns. They will also screen Medicare beneficiaries for low-income assistance programs.
Call SHIP at 1-877-801-0044 or 931-432-4150 for information.
The Area Agency on Aging and Disability, a division of the Upper Cumberland Development District, connects older adults and adults with disabilities in the 14-county Upper Cumberland region with services and resources to improve their quality of life.
Visit www.ucdd.org and the UCDD Facebook for more.
