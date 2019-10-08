Cumberland County veterans are welcome to proudly don their service ball caps and represent their military branch during the upcoming free veterans breakfast next week.
The breakfast will be from 8-10 a.m. Oct. 17 in American Legion Post 163 at 1446 S. Main St., Crossville. The Legion hall is next to Central Baptist Church.
The breakfast is courtesy of the Fleet Reserve Association Branch 294, American Legion Post 163, Korean War Veterans Post 297, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1015, Veterans Committee of the Cumberland County Elks Lodge 2751 and the newest contributor, the Crab-Orchard Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.
Veterans entering the American Legion Hall will be greeted by a fellow veteran and the aroma of the free meal that includes pancakes served with butter and syrup, sizzling sausage, fruit cup, orange juice and hot coffee.
Those attending can visit with fellow veterans, talk about your military escapades, and possibly find old friends and make new ones.
Guests of veterans can have breakfast for $4.
Attending veterans will not be asked to show proof of their service; organizers believe they served with honor, and that is all that's needed.
Call Bill Rhoads at 931-788-0414 for more information.
