The Fleet Reserve Association Branch 294, American Legion Post 163, Korean War Veterans Post 297, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1015, Veterans Committee of the Cumberland County Elks Lodge 2751 and The Crab Orchard Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Marine Corps League will host a free Veterans breakfast on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the American Legion Post 163 at 1446 S. Main St. next to the Central Baptist Church on Hwy. 127. Arrive a bit earlier and have time to meet and greet fellow veterans. The menu consists of pancakes with butter & syrup, sizzling sausage, fruit cup, orange juice and hot coffee. The best of all, it’s free! From the words of past breakfast attendees "This is great,” "I found a guy I was stationed with years ago,” "Talking with my fellow veterans brings back fond memories.”
Bottom line, you may find old friends and no doubt make new ones. Don’t want to come alone — bring a guest for a mere $4. Wear your service ball cap proudly and let them all know the branch you served. So why not come on down and enjoy the morning with your fellow Veterans? For more information, call Bill Rhoads at 931-788-0414. Make sure you mark the date down in your daily planner. We look forward to seeing you Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
