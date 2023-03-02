The Veteran Committee will host their first free veterans dinner on March 3 at 4 p.m. until food is gone. The dinner will be held at the Elks Lodge on Genesis Rd. All non-veterans meals will cost $10.
The committee will be serving smoked 12-inch beef hotdogs, chili made by each member of the committee, German sauerkraut, french fries, salad and award-winning carrot cake by Vicki Garvey.
The committee will also present John Conners with a donation for the Gold Star Mom Memorial and certificates to Mays Estate Sales.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.