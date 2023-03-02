Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will ramp up starting around 3 am CST. With grounds already wet, some trees will come down much easier leading to power outages. Be sure to fully charge cell phones tonight so you will be able reliably receive any additional Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Warnings that may be issued on Friday. Winds will begin to relax from west to east starting around sunset Friday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&