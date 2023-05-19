Children’s Summer Art Classes will be held at the Plateau Creative Arts Center each Thursday throughout the summer on the following dates: June 8, 15 and 22, as well as July 13, 20 and 27.
Children aged 6 through 12 years are welcome to participate.
Activities will include drawing, painting, crafts and more. Each summer class will be 90 minutes long, taking place from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Please register for each class no more than one week in advance, either by phone at 931-707-7249 or in person at the Arts Center, 451 Lakeview Dr.
Class size is limited to 21 students per session.
A few minutes prior to the class, caregivers are asked to arrive at the Arts Center, fill out a registration form, sign their children in and indicate who will pick the children up (if it’s someone other than the person registering them).
During art instruction, caregivers are invited to enjoy the sculpture trail, admire the art in the gallery and in the Endless Possibilities Shop or run errands, grab a cup of coffee and return by 2:30 p.m. to pick up their children and sign them out.
If desired, they may also register their children for the next class.
Classes are offered free-of-charge because of a generous grant from Volunteer Energy Cooperative.
Rosemary Wawro coordinates the children’s summer program, and many Art Guild members happily volunteer their time and talents to work with the students.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3), and an equal opportunity employer.
