A new Shooter Seminar is being offered, for free, at the Cumberland County Gun Show on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9:30 a.m.-noon and again from 12:30-3 p.m.
Certified NRA instructor and range safety officer Don Elliott will lead this seminar.
Retired Chief Deputy Bill Ashley will also be present to answer any legal questions as a former member of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
In addition to the basics of being a new shooter, which will include gun safety and types of firearms, participants will be taught about what to expect at a gun range including what to bring.
Questions regarding ammunition, magazines, sights and gun parts will be answered. Hands on training for proper cleaning of your weapon will be included.
Proper gun storage will be discussed for home and travel.
This seminar is open to men and women older than 18 years of age. Couples are welcome.
The seminar will be held in the Country Kitchen portion of the Community Complex.
Preregistration is required by calling 847-721-6835 — seating is limited.
Event sponsors include Plateau Animal Hospital, Cumberland County Playhouse, Cumberland County Government, NRA, city of Crossville, Forte’s Restaurant on the Square, National Wild Turkey Federation, Flowers Bakery and Rural King.
For more information, contact the Cumberland County Community Complex by calling 931-484-6431 or visit www.gkshow.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.