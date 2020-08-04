The Stephens Center’s Parent-Child Connection support group will begin its fall series of free sessions Aug. 13.
Sessions are open to the public. They will be from 4-5:30 p.m. each Thursday in the Exchange Club/Stephens Center Healthier Beginnings office in the Crossville Commons Complex at 129 Birchwood Lane, just off West Ave.
The purpose of the sessions is to educate and offer parents the opportunity to give and get support from others who may be facing similar problems, situations or circumstances.
The sessions include:
Aug. 13 — Orientation, Assessing Nurturing Skills
Aug. 20 — Why Do Parents Spank?
Aug. 27 — Ages and Stages: Appropriate Expectations
Sept. 3 — Developing Empathy
Sept. 10 — Understanding Family Morals and Values
Sept. 17 — Developing Family Rules
Sept. 24 — Rewards and Punishments
Oct. 1 — Helping Children Manage Their Behavior
Oct. 8 — Make-up session
The curriculum used is Nurturing Parenting Skills for Families.
Certificates will be awarded to parents attending eight sessions.
Call 931-484-8923 or 1-800-635-5199 for more details.
