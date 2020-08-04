N1906P21003C.jpg

The Stephens Center’s Parent-Child Connection support group will begin its fall series of free sessions Aug. 13.

Sessions are open to the public. They will be from 4-5:30 p.m. each Thursday in the Exchange Club/Stephens Center Healthier Beginnings office in the Crossville Commons Complex at 129 Birchwood Lane, just off West Ave.

The purpose of the sessions is to educate and offer parents the opportunity to give and get support from others who may be facing similar problems, situations or circumstances.

The sessions include: 

Aug. 13 — Orientation, Assessing Nurturing Skills

Aug. 20 — Why Do Parents Spank?

Aug. 27 — Ages and Stages: Appropriate Expectations

Sept. 3 — Developing Empathy

Sept. 10 — Understanding Family Morals and Values

Sept. 17 — Developing Family Rules

Sept. 24 — Rewards and Punishments

Oct. 1 — Helping Children Manage Their Behavior

Oct. 8 — Make-up session

The curriculum used is Nurturing Parenting Skills for Families.

Certificates will be awarded to parents attending eight sessions.

Call 931-484-8923 or 1-800-635-5199 for more details.

