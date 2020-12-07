The Cumberland County Extension Service and Cumberland Diabetes Center will present Holiday Cooking — a virtual class on tips for eating healthy during the holidays. The event will be held by Zoom on Dec. 14 from noon to 2 p.m. There is no cost, but reservations are required. Call 931-459-7164 to reserve a spot for the class. The link for the Zoom meeting will be sent prior to the class.

