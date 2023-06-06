Thursdays at Amp-truly clueless.jpg

Truly Clueless kicked off Downtown Crossville Inc.’s Thursdays at the Amp summer music series. These free concerts are held each Thursday through July 27 at The Amp, 29 Division St. Multiple venues in the county offer free community concerts throughout the summer months.

A free outdoor concert is the perfect way to end a summer day — and almost every weekday can end that way in Cumberland County.

Concert series are already underway in downtown Crossville, Fairfield Glade and the Cumberland County Playhouse. But it’s not too late to get in on the action.

Fairfield Glade’s Mirror Lake Blast series continues at 5:45 p.m. each Monday at The Grove amphitheater on picturesque Mirror Lake. The Grove also has a number of weekend concerts planned on both its main and small stages.

Tuesday’s musical treats turns to Lake Tansi, where the community’s Summer Music Series blasts the beat at 6 p.m. at the Waterside Pavilion.

Thursdays at the Amp picks up the beat at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through July 27 at the Crossville Downtown Amphitheater at 29 Division St.

The Cumberland County Playhouse offers free summer concerts once a month. The Sunday concerts will start at 6 p.m.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase at most venues. 

The summer concerts in Fairfield Glade and Lake Tansi are in partnership with Dave Kirk Automotive. Thursdays at the Amp is a program of Downtown Crossville Inc. with the support of FirstBank. The monthly Playhouse concerts are in cooperation with One Bank of Tennessee.

So grab a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the music. 

 

Lake Tansi Summer 

Concert Series

6 p.m. Tuesdays

Waterside Pavilion

June 6 — The Bicho Brothers

June 13 — Shenanigans

June 20 — Four on the Floor

June 27 — Kinfolk

 

July 4 — Shattered

July 11 — The Shaydes

July 18 — Lily Bethke

July 26 — Dan Roten Band

 

Aug. 1 — Jason Lee 

McKinney Band

Aug. 8 — Split Decision

Aug. 15 — Chris Hennessee

Aug. 22 — Soul Soup

Aug. 29 — California 

Dreamin’

 

Sept. 5 — Country Gold

Sept. 12 — Truly Clueless

Sept. 19 — Caleb & Leann

Sept. 26 — Zone Status

 

Thursdays at the Amp

6 p.m. Thursdays

Crossville Downtown Amphitheater

June 8 — Steep Creek

June 15 — Desert Honey

June 22 — Run Katie Run

June 29 — Blue Mother Tupelo

 

July 6 — Humanaires

July 13 — David Newbould

July 20 — Borrowed Mule

July 27 — Tanner Hillis

 

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

Fridays and/or Saturdays

6 p.m. on Small Stage unless 

indicated

Coolers not permitted at Small 

Stage events

June 9 — Dennis Long

June 16 — Shannon Libby

June 17 — Wannabeatles on Main Stage

June 23 — Mother Legacy

June 30 — Karaoke with the 

Garrisons

 

July 7 — It Takes Two

July 14 — TBD

July 21 — Memory Road

July 28 — Dennis Long

July 29 — Utopia on Main Stage

 

Aug. 4 — Mother Legacy

Aug. 18 — Cornbread

Aug. 19 — Legacy

Aug. 25 — Melissa Ellis

 

Sept. 1 — Line dance party with the Garrisons on Main Stage

Sept. 15 — Shannon Libby

Sept. 22 — The Bourban Brothers

Sept. 23 — Autumn Jam with End of the Line and Scarlet Begonias

4 p.m. (tentative), Main Stage

Sept. 29 — TBD

 

Oct. 15 — Cumberland Swing Band

3 p.m., Main Stage

 

Fairfield Glade Mirror 

Lake Blast

5:45 p.m. Mondays

The Grove at Fairfield Glade Main Stage

June 5 — Foxfire Newgrass

June 12 — California Dreamin’

June 19 — Trent James Band

June 26 — Soul Soup

 

July 3 — Carrie Hassler

July 10 — Top Tier Band

July 17 — Soulfissh

July 24 — Double Shotz

July 31 — Second Wind Knox

 

Aug. 7 — Mount LeConte Jug Band

Aug. 14 — Jake Hoot with One Country opening

Aug. 21 — Run for Cover

Aug. 28 — Carrie Hassler

 

Sept. 4 — Soul Soup

 

Cumberland County Playhouse

Monthly Free Outdoor Summer Concerts

6 p.m. one Sunday a month

June 11 — Cumberland Fellowship Worship Band

July 2 — Hollerback!

Aug. 6 — Lily Bethke Band

Sept. 3 — Cumberland Jazz Collective

