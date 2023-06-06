A free outdoor concert is the perfect way to end a summer day — and almost every weekday can end that way in Cumberland County.
Concert series are already underway in downtown Crossville, Fairfield Glade and the Cumberland County Playhouse. But it’s not too late to get in on the action.
Fairfield Glade’s Mirror Lake Blast series continues at 5:45 p.m. each Monday at The Grove amphitheater on picturesque Mirror Lake. The Grove also has a number of weekend concerts planned on both its main and small stages.
Tuesday’s musical treats turns to Lake Tansi, where the community’s Summer Music Series blasts the beat at 6 p.m. at the Waterside Pavilion.
Thursdays at the Amp picks up the beat at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through July 27 at the Crossville Downtown Amphitheater at 29 Division St.
The Cumberland County Playhouse offers free summer concerts once a month. The Sunday concerts will start at 6 p.m.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase at most venues.
The summer concerts in Fairfield Glade and Lake Tansi are in partnership with Dave Kirk Automotive. Thursdays at the Amp is a program of Downtown Crossville Inc. with the support of FirstBank. The monthly Playhouse concerts are in cooperation with One Bank of Tennessee.
So grab a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the music.
Lake Tansi Summer
Concert Series
6 p.m. Tuesdays
Waterside Pavilion
June 6 — The Bicho Brothers
June 13 — Shenanigans
June 20 — Four on the Floor
June 27 — Kinfolk
July 4 — Shattered
July 11 — The Shaydes
July 18 — Lily Bethke
July 26 — Dan Roten Band
Aug. 1 — Jason Lee
McKinney Band
Aug. 8 — Split Decision
Aug. 15 — Chris Hennessee
Aug. 22 — Soul Soup
Aug. 29 — California
Dreamin’
Sept. 5 — Country Gold
Sept. 12 — Truly Clueless
Sept. 19 — Caleb & Leann
Sept. 26 — Zone Status
Thursdays at the Amp
6 p.m. Thursdays
Crossville Downtown Amphitheater
June 8 — Steep Creek
June 15 — Desert Honey
June 22 — Run Katie Run
June 29 — Blue Mother Tupelo
July 6 — Humanaires
July 13 — David Newbould
July 20 — Borrowed Mule
July 27 — Tanner Hillis
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
Fridays and/or Saturdays
6 p.m. on Small Stage unless
indicated
Coolers not permitted at Small
Stage events
June 9 — Dennis Long
June 16 — Shannon Libby
June 17 — Wannabeatles on Main Stage
June 23 — Mother Legacy
June 30 — Karaoke with the
Garrisons
July 7 — It Takes Two
July 14 — TBD
July 21 — Memory Road
July 28 — Dennis Long
July 29 — Utopia on Main Stage
Aug. 4 — Mother Legacy
Aug. 18 — Cornbread
Aug. 19 — Legacy
Aug. 25 — Melissa Ellis
Sept. 1 — Line dance party with the Garrisons on Main Stage
Sept. 15 — Shannon Libby
Sept. 22 — The Bourban Brothers
Sept. 23 — Autumn Jam with End of the Line and Scarlet Begonias
4 p.m. (tentative), Main Stage
Sept. 29 — TBD
Oct. 15 — Cumberland Swing Band
3 p.m., Main Stage
Fairfield Glade Mirror
Lake Blast
5:45 p.m. Mondays
The Grove at Fairfield Glade Main Stage
June 5 — Foxfire Newgrass
June 12 — California Dreamin’
June 19 — Trent James Band
June 26 — Soul Soup
July 3 — Carrie Hassler
July 10 — Top Tier Band
July 17 — Soulfissh
July 24 — Double Shotz
July 31 — Second Wind Knox
Aug. 7 — Mount LeConte Jug Band
Aug. 14 — Jake Hoot with One Country opening
Aug. 21 — Run for Cover
Aug. 28 — Carrie Hassler
Sept. 4 — Soul Soup
Cumberland County Playhouse
Monthly Free Outdoor Summer Concerts
6 p.m. one Sunday a month
June 11 — Cumberland Fellowship Worship Band
July 2 — Hollerback!
Aug. 6 — Lily Bethke Band
Sept. 3 — Cumberland Jazz Collective
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.