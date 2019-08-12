FPSC welcomes Steven Sherrick
Join us this Friday, Aug. 16, at 9:30 a.m. as we welcome local performer, Steven Sherrick. With his unique sound and performance, he always makes it a great time for the audience.
Bingo with Life Care Center of Crossville will start at 10:30 a.m. At 11:30 we will have a lasagna lunch fundraiser, which will include lasagna, salad, bread and dessert.
The cost is $5 and takeout and delivery available. Call Fair Park Senior Center to reserve a lunch plate.
A big thank you to our entertainment, kitchen crew and bingo sponsors for always volunteering their time from their busy schedules to help Fair Park Senior Center impact the lives of others. Their service is greatly appreciated!
Senior Olympics registration
Registration for the 2019 Tennessee Senior Olympics Fall division is open. This year’s events include golf, pickle ball, bowling, table tennis, billiards, tennis, swimming, softball throw, horseshoes, basketball, shuffleboard, corn hole, chair volleyball and track and field.
This year is a qualifying year for the nationals, which will be held June 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Qualification for this event will occur at the 2020 Tennessee Senior state finals in Williamson County.
For the Upper Cumberland District Tennessee Senior Olympics registration form and event schedule, please visit fairparkseniorcenter.org. Registration packets are also now available at our office. We are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1433 Livingston Rd. Registration deadline is Aug. 21. Let’s make this year the best yet!
Crossville’s Got Talent
It is that time of year again, and we are excited to see all the talent we have in Crossville. Crossville’s Got Talent is one of the most exciting fundraisers we hold each year. If you have a talent you would like to share, we want to see it. We are taking sign-ups now until Aug. 30.
Call 931-484-7416 or 931-248-2487 to sign up for auditions.
The actual competition will be Friday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Palace Theatre. You must call before Aug. 30 to register for auditions.
Senior Travel Program
Some people dread Mondays, but Mondays are always an adventure with our senior travel program. On our last trip, we had a blast at the Pirates Voyage dinner show in Pigeon Forge. What an amazing show!
On Monday, Aug. 26, Fair Park Senior Center will venture to Chattanooga to visit the Tennessee Aquarium. To join us please call 931-484-7416 to reserve a spot.
Senior Day at the Fair
Join Fair Park Senior Center and our community partners for a day full of fun and giveaways at Senior Day at the Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will have all the activities we all enjoy every year and plenty of prizes to go around.
So get those knobby knees polished, practice that yodel, don’t forget your crazy hat and come on out for a hog callin’ good time. We hope to see y’all there!
