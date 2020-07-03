WCTE PBS will air the virtual concert, “Hoot before the Shoot,” featuring “The Voice” champion Jake Hoot as well as Red, White and Boom, a fireworks presentation from the Putnam County Fairgrounds.
The broadcast airs from 6-9:30 p.m. July 4 on WCTE PBS and can be streamed at wcte.org.
It’s because of sponsors and partnerships like Tennessee Tech University, Better Cookeville and Stonecom Radio that WCTE is able to bring you great local programming, WCTE officials said in a release.
The concert with Hoot, season 17 winner of “The Voice” along with Tennessee Songwriters’ Week Finalists, The Smoky Nights, and Atlanta-based, Americana Artist of the Year Alex Guthrie will be on WCTE and via stream at wcte.org at 6 p.m. July 4. Immediately following the concert will be the Red, White and Boom fireworks display shot live from the Putnam County Fairgrounds.
“WCTE is thrilled to shoot the live concert with Jake Hoot, The Smokey Nights and Alex Guthrie along with Red, White and Boom so central Tennessee can safely celebrate the Fourth of July during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brent Clark, WCTE’s director of content and digital media.
Red, White and Boom, in its sixth year, will honor tornado survivors, health care heroes, first responders and essential workers.
The fireworks display is the second-largest in Tennessee. WCTE has been shooting live content for more than 30 years.
WCTE has served the Upper Cumberland for more than 40 years as the region’s premier storyteller, and is the only television station in a 75-mile radius of Cookeville.
WCTE is a proud strategic partner with educators, health services, government, arts and music organizations across the Upper Cumberland.
A 501(c)(3), it is owned and operated by the Upper Cumberland Broadcast Council.
WCTE is one of only 350 PBS member stations nationwide.
