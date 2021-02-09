February is Black History Month.
The library has a number of books relevant to this subject including “Four Hundred Souls,” reviewed in today’s column.
Watch for an exciting announcement about a virtual author event featuring J.T. Ellison.
Just a reminder: Our library is closed until March 8. Books can be reserved and picked up when you’re notified at the electric doors.
Call us at 931-484-6790 for further information.
Great New Books
Blood Grove by Walter Mosley. After being approached by a shell-shocked Vietnam War veteran who claims to have gotten into a fight protecting a white woman from a black man, Easy embarks on an investigation that takes him from mountaintops to the desert, through South Central and into clubs and the homes of the fabulously wealthy, facing hippies, the mob and old friends perhaps more dangerous than anyone else.
Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019 Edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain. A “choral history” of African Americans covering 400 years of history in the voices of 80 writers, edited by the bestselling, National Book Award-winning historian Kendi, director of the Antiracism Institute of American University, and Blain, editor of The North Star. Last year marked the 400th anniversary of the first African presence in the Americas. It also launched the Four Hundred Souls project, spearheaded by Kendi and Blain. They’ve gathered together 80 black writers from all disciplines — historians and artists, journalists and novelists — each of whom has contributed an entry about one five-year period to create a dynamic multi-voiced single-volume history of black people in America.
The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah. An epic novel of love, heroism and hope, set against the backdrop of one of America’s most defining eras — the Great Depression. Texas, 1934: Millions are out of work, and a drought has broken the Great Plains. Farmers are fighting to keep their land and their livelihoods as the crops are failing, the water is drying up and dust threatens to bury them all. One of the darkest periods of the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl era, has arrived with a vengeance. In this uncertain and dangerous time, Elsa Martinelli — like so many of her neighbors — must make an agonizing choice: Fight for the land she loves or go west, to California, in search of a better life. The Four Winds is an indelible portrait of America and the American Dream, as seen through the eyes of one indomitable woman whose courage and sacrifice will come to define a generation.
My Year Abroad by Chang-Rae Lee. A brilliant, exuberant and entertaining story of a young American whose life is transformed when a Chinese-American businessman suddenly takes him under his wing on a global adventure.
The Removed by Brandon Hobson. Steeped in Cherokee myths and history, a novel about a fractured family reckoning with the tragic death of their son long ago — from a National Book Award finalist.
Women may have higher nutrient needs to promote their emotional well-being.
Men tend to experience mental well-being until they become nutritionally deficient. But women seem to require a consistently balanced diet to experience mental well-being.
This may explain why women have a greater risk for mental distress than men do — a result found in previous studies. Women are twice as likely as men to be diagnosed with anxiety and depression, and they suffer from longer periods.
Colorectal cancer screening should start at age 45, not 50, according to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommendation to the American Cancer Society.
Most colorectal cancers are found in people 50 and older, but there has been a significant rise in disease incidence among younger people — 12% of colorectal cancers diagnosed in 2020 are expected to be in adults under age 50.
Black men and women especially should be encouraged to be screened at age 45, since African-American communities have high rates of the disease and higher death rates than other groups.
Stingy Schobel Says
If you must print documents, one easy way to reduce paper consumption without noticing any difference is to change the margin setting.
The standard margin setting is usually 1 inch from the sides of the paper. By reducing that margin 25% to 3/4 inch, you’ll get more words onto a printed piece and cut back on paper consumption by about 5%.
If you have lots of laundry to do, it might seem like an economical and time-saving idea to slightly overload the washing machine.
The problem with this cleaning tactic is the weight of the excess wet clothing will eventually wear out the machine’s internal drum and start to decrease the machine’s overall cleaning efficiency.
When clothing doesn’t have room to be agitated during washing, it doesn’t come out clean. And running your laundry through the cycle a second time adds up to more water and energy waste.
Save time and resources by not overloading your washing machine!
Library Laugh
What do you call a cow that plays the piano?
A moo-sician.
