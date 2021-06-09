The newly formed group Conservative Americans for Tennessee will host Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster as the guest speaker when they meet June 14.
Conservative Americans for Tennessee was founded by concerned Cumberland County residents with the mission of promoting constitutionally conservative ideas and values and disseminating factual information to promote an informed citizenship.
The June 14 forum will be the first of many as CAT plans to coordinate and host ongoing educational forums. Attendees can look forward to a variety of guest speakers addressing local and state issues and the role of elected officials.
Foster will explain how Cumberland County government is structured and how it works for the citizens of the community.
Join CAT and Foster at the Fairfield Glade Library in rooms A&B June 14 at 2 p.m. Due to limited capacity, seating will be on a first-come basis.
If you are unable to attend this forum, keep your eyes peeled for future dates and guest speakers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.