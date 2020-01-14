Former University of Tennessee Volunteer defensive back Inky Johnson will speak at 10 a.m.
Jan. 26 in Linary Church of Christ at 1244 Old Hwy. 28, Crossville.
The church is 2 miles south of Cumberland Mountain State Park.
Inquoris “Inky” Johnson could be described as the survivor of an underprivileged past.
He could be described as a refugee of poverty and violence.
He could be described as a successful University of Tennessee football player stained by tragedy.
Johnson was poised to be an NFL first pick in 2006. His life and career took a turn that September on the field at Neyland Stadium.
A tackle sent him to the hospital for the fight of his life as doctors repaired a ruptured artery.
The result was a paralyzed right arm that effectively end-
ed his professional football dreams.
Johnson continued at UT, however, and earned his degree in political science in 2007. He followed that with a master’s degree in sports psychology.
He worked for the UT Athletic Program before striking out on his own as a motivational speaker whose life inspires others. Todaey, he spends time mentoring athletes and underprivileged youth in Atlanta, GA, where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their children, Jada and Inky
Jr.
Those who hear his testimony see a man gripped by the promise that God has purposes and plans far beyond our own.
He inspires by his relentless determination, which he loves to impart to others through his dramatic story.
