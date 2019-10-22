Forensic genealogy? What is that?
According to Crossville attorney and forensic genealogist James Marlow, it is the complex and fascinating searching and researching involved in locating and verifying heirs and beneficiaries of deceased folks who have often left no will or known heirs.
This research is done by tracing back through generations of grandparents, aunts and uncles, looking for currently living, eligible grandchildren, nieces, nephews or cousins, sometimes two or three times removed.
It often involves several countries and even more languages and dialects.
Marlow is sure to enthrall the Celtic Circle as he share details of the digging, dead-ends and amazing finds involved during the group’s upcoming meeting Nov. 5.
The meeting will be in the Bridge at 69 Neecham St., Crossville.
Snack food and fellowship will be from 5-5:30 p.m.; those attending are welcome to bring a supper-in-a-
sack.
A short meeting at 5:30 takes place before turning the gathering over to the speaker. The group tries to end around 7:30.
Those attending don’t have to be a member or even claim any Celtic blood. Contact Barbara at callingallclans2013@gmail.com with any questions or for more information.
The October Songfest was fantastic. Moderator Julie Sommers, had invited the costumed Royal Players, an integral part of the Tennessee Pirate Fest group, to entertain ... and entertain, they did, with songs and stories and pirate jokes.
For example; “How much does a pirate pay for earrings?” Answer...A buck-an-ear! (Don’t groan, their singing was great!)
They serenaded us with “The Mermaid Song,” “All for Me Grog,” “Health to the Company,” “The Drunken Sailor” and “The Rattlin’ Bog.”, as well as sharing interesting tidbits about famous pirates from the past.
The Tennessee Pirate Fest is history for this year, but be watching starting around March 2020, for advertisements about their Medieval Faire in May and Pirate Fest in October, both on the Tennessee Medieval Faire ground in Harriman. Every year it just gets a little bigger and even better. Contact Barrie Paulson at darkhorsellc@comcast.net for more information.
In addition, Sommers led the singing of “My Wild Irish Rose,” “Four Leaf Clover,” “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling,” and “Too-ra-loo-ra-loo-ral” before Linda and Rob Fisk entertained the group. Rob, who is part of the local oldies singing group, Memory Road, sang “Oh, Danny Boy,” and Linda, who is from Scotland, sang, “You Can’t Shove Your Granny Off a Bus!” with an authentic Scottish accent, before they led us in more Scottish songs.
